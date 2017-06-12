All The Latest From Adobe Creative Cloud At The June Editors' Lounge

Presentations To Satisfy Video Editors Of All Interests And Skill Levels

The Editors' Lounge. A hip forum for post-production professionals

-- The Editors' Lounge will host a special evening with Adobe on Friday, June 23 at 6:30 pm. The event will be held at AlphaDogs Post Production 1612 W. Olive Ave. Burbank, CA 91506. RSVP is required. http://www.editorslounge.comAttendees will be given the opportunity for in-depth and comprehensive demonstrations of the powerful new features in the Adobe Creative Cloud toolset that were unveiled at NAB 2017. The evening will consist of three sessions titled Shared Projects & Collaboration, New Graphics & Audio Tools for Video Editors, and Premiere Pro Tips and Tricks.The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00 p.m. RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Editors' Lounge will provide the food.To register for the event please visit:About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies;allowing editors to have their questions addressed objectively. To learn more visit http://www.editorslounge.com