Longboat Key Community Open House Event Scheduled for June 25th
More than a dozen Luxury Homes are available for viewing during this Community Open House on Longboat Key. Visit www.LongboatKey.CommunityOpens.com for details.
Many Realtors will be serving refreshments at their open house and many will be drawing a name of one visitor to win a gift card (no purchase is necessary to win). The more homes you visit, the more opportunity you have to win gift cards!
Homes available to view on Longboat Key during this event range in price from a a 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a saltwater canal priced just under $900,000 to a 4 bedroom home with over 6000 square feet and a private dock leading directly to Sarasota Bay priced at $4,650,000. Most of the homes feature a private swimming pool.
Longboat Key is located North of St. Armands Circle and South of Bradenton Beach.
New homes are being added daily to the list of homes that will be held open so check the website often. www.LongboatKey.CommunityOpens.com
