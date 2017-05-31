News By Tag
Keller Williams Realty Manatee Partnered with Downtown Ministries Inc
Keller Williams - Helping the Homeless Pedal Back to Work by collecting bicycles!
Downtown Ministries were overjoyed with the donations and said "Huge THANK YOU to Keller Williams Realty of Manatee for partnering with our ministry and blessing us with 29 bicycles and locks! This amazing team volunteered with our ministry two weeks ago and served lunch to the homeless! That day they saw a need and set out to fill it! The next two weeks they collected new and used bicycles that our ministry will be able to give to homeless men and women for much needed transportation. These are real men and women living right here in our own community and a bicycle will allow them to get back and forth to work, find affordable housing, get to medical appointments, and get to resources that can make their life better! Each person sends a huge thank you for caring! Thank you all for your incredible hearts! We love your smiles, your enthusiasm, and the love that you have for your community!"
Downtown Ministries is always in need of donations - including bicycles and will take new or used. Contact them for more information - http://www.downtown-
