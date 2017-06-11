News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leader on Cyber Law joins Up On Cyber 2017
Braun's law practice, spanning more than 30 years, focuses on corporate, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, information technology and electronic commerce matters for a wide range of middle market companies. Their team provides clients with comprehensive coverage of all substantive areas of data security and privacy, while helping to develop and implement privacy and information security policies, negotiate agreements for technologies and data management services, and comply with legal and regulatory requirements.
"Cyber is a growing issue in which business owners and policymakers are still trying to comprehend, plan for and defend against," said Aaron Hanke, Partner at Ariento. "Robert and his team are out in front of these issues each day, and they will be able to provide attendees with a front-line perspective on how to protect their business from the growing threat of cyber crime."
Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.
Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.
To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/
Contact
Aaron Hanke
***@ariento.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse