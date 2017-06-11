 
News By Tag
* Up On Cyber
* Information Security
* Ariento
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Leader on Cyber Law joins Up On Cyber 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Up On Cyber
Information Security
Ariento

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, Ariento announced that Robert E. Braun, ESQ of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, will be a featured speaker at their upcoming conference, Up On Cyber 2017.

Braun's law practice, spanning more than 30 years, focuses on corporate, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, information technology and electronic commerce matters for a wide range of middle market companies. Their team provides clients with comprehensive coverage of all substantive areas of data security and privacy, while helping to develop and implement privacy and information security policies, negotiate agreements for technologies and data management services, and comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

"Cyber is a growing issue in which business owners and policymakers are still trying to comprehend, plan for and defend against," said Aaron Hanke, Partner at Ariento. "Robert and his team are out in front of these issues each day, and they will be able to provide attendees with a front-line perspective on how to protect their business from the growing threat of cyber crime."

Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.

Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.

To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/

Contact
Aaron Hanke
***@ariento.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ariento.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ariento PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share