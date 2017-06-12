News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OhmHome Releases May Solar Index: Decline in California Slows
OhmHome Research Analyst Casey Anderson noted,
"Our May Index reveals several interesting trends in the U.S. residential solar market, including a recovery in California and strong growth in emerging solar states. We attribute the slowing decline in California to more favorable weather since the early part of the year and the market adapting to new net metering rules. We expect recently announced progress on residential solar storage incentives to boost the market as well. Growth in developing solar markets such as Texas and Oregon continued in May."
The report covers major U.S. solar markets including California, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado with detail on more than 20 cities.
The full report can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/
Contact
Casey Anderson
Research Analyst
***@ohmhomenow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse