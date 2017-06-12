 
Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312


OhmHome Releases May Solar Index: Decline in California Slows

 
 
Ohmhomenow.com
SAN FRANCISCO - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- OhmHome (ohmhomenow.com), which provides consumers research on the solar industry, recently released its May Solar Index report, which tracks residential solar activity in major U.S. solar markets. The index declined 28% in May 2017 compared to May 2016 driven by a decline in California, but the decline slowed in May relative to January through April 2017.

OhmHome Research Analyst Casey Anderson noted,

"Our May Index reveals several interesting trends in the U.S. residential solar market, including a recovery in California and strong growth in emerging solar states. We attribute the slowing decline in California to more favorable weather since the early part of the year and the market adapting to new net metering rules. We expect recently announced progress on residential solar storage incentives to boost the market as well. Growth in developing solar markets such as Texas and Oregon continued in May."

The report covers major U.S. solar markets including California, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado with detail on more than 20 cities.

The full report can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/2qfDgAn.

