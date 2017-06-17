Stevie Wonder and Benjamin Chavis Set to Appear at The Conference of Peace

Dr. Benjamin Chavis is scheduled to appear to speak at the top of the Saturday conference. At 5:00 pm, Grammy Award winning legend, Stevie Wonder is scheduled to appear and speak.

Stevie Wonder and Benjamin Chavis

-- Grammy award winning legend, Stevie Wonder, and Former NAACP President, Benjamin Chavis, are officially scheduled to appear at the Conference of Peace in Minneapolis. The Conference of Peace takes place on Saturday, June 17th at New Salem Baptist Church. The conference launched an initial town hall June 16th at 6:00 pm for community residents to discuss subjects including the power of unity.On Saturday June 17th, the official conference begins at 9:00 am and will include seminars and panels throughout the day. The scheduled moderator for the Conference of Peace is Tyrone Terrell. Scheduled panels will include "Approaches to Solutions to Reduce Violence" with speakers including the Rahim Jenkins (Director of Juvenile Services) and Reverend Jerry McAfee (Pastor of New Salem). Dr. Benjamin Chavis is scheduled to appear to speak at the top of the Saturday conference. At 5:00 pm, Grammy Award winning legend, Stevie Wonder is scheduled to appear and speak.About the Conference of PeaceThe Conference of Peace is a National collaborative effort to empower the members of the community with knowledge and strategies that promote peaceful dialog and interactions between the community and the various sub-culture organizations. Its strategic efforts and methods, which revolve around direct intervention and prevention, serve as a process to resolving differences in a peaceful and nonviolent manner. The Conference of Peace brings people together to share critical and important information on the specifics of community problems through planning solutions to rebuilding productive communities.The Conference of Peace will take place at New Salem Church located at 2507 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411.See Press link