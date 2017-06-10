 
News By Tag
* Lord Neil Gibson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Thousand Oaks
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Lord Neil Gibson Congratulates Kristen T Gibson

Lord Neil B Gibson proudly announces the graduation of his daughter Kristen T Gibson from Thousand Oaks High School.
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson, the international businessman known for philanthropic projects all over the globe, has received an award that he cherishes more than the numerous high profile accolades and awards he has received over his business career.  Lord Gibson proudly announces the graduation of his daughter Kristen T Gibson from Thousand Oaks High School, as well as her academic scholarship to Sweet Briar College.

Kristen's plans are to study animal psychology, with a specialization in horses who have suffered from trauma over the course of their lives.  "I am so proud of Kristen, and am happy to see that she has been recognized for all of her hard work during her high school years.  I am sure that she will go on to great things both in college and beyond," Gibson stated.

Lod Gibson took time away from a busy schedule to be with his daughter on her graduation day, and is expected to be back at work soon, as he is involved in development and financing projects outside of the United States at the current time.  Information on Lord Neil B Gibson can be found at any of his official websites: http://www.lordneilbgibson.com/

Contact
Lord Neil Gibson
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Lord Neil Gibson
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Lord Neil Gibson
Industry:Business
Location:Thousand Oaks - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WiredIn SEO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share