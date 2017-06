Lord Neil B Gibson proudly announces the graduation of his daughter Kristen T Gibson from Thousand Oaks High School.

-- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson, the international businessman known for philanthropic projects all over the globe, has received an award that he cherishes more than the numerous high profile accolades and awards he has received over his business career. Lord Gibson proudly announces the graduation of his daughter Kristen T Gibson from Thousand Oaks High School, as well as her academic scholarship to Sweet Briar College.Kristen's plans are to study animal psychology, with a specialization in horses who have suffered from trauma over the course of their lives. "I am so proud of Kristen, and am happy to see that she has been recognized for all of her hard work during her high school years. I am sure that she will go on to great things both in college and beyond," Gibson stated.Lod Gibson took time away from a busy schedule to be with his daughter on her graduation day, and is expected to be back at work soon, as he is involved in development and financing projects outside of the United States at the current time. Information on Lord Neil B Gibson can be found at any of his official websites: http://www.lordneilbgibson.com/