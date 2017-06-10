News By Tag
Lord Neil Gibson Congratulates Kristen T Gibson
Lord Neil B Gibson proudly announces the graduation of his daughter Kristen T Gibson from Thousand Oaks High School.
Kristen's plans are to study animal psychology, with a specialization in horses who have suffered from trauma over the course of their lives. "I am so proud of Kristen, and am happy to see that she has been recognized for all of her hard work during her high school years. I am sure that she will go on to great things both in college and beyond," Gibson stated.
Lod Gibson took time away from a busy schedule to be with his daughter on her graduation day, and is expected to be back at work soon, as he is involved in development and financing projects outside of the United States at the current time. Information on Lord Neil B Gibson can be found at any of his official websites: http://www.lordneilbgibson.com/
