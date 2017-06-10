News By Tag
Third Annual Cincinnati Fashion Night to Benefit Friends of Krohn
Local women's publication hosts charity event to showcase three Cincinnati-based fashion designers
All proceeds from the event, which will feature a three part fashion show series featuring local designers, benefits The Friends of Krohn, which has a mission to "conserve, manage, sustain and enhance parks' natural and cultural resources and public greenspace—for the enjoyment, enlightenment and enrichment of the Cincinnati community."
In addition to the fashion show series, attendees will cocktail demos by Molly Wellmann from Wellmann's Brands, drinks, light bites and shopping with a variety of local businesses.
General Admission tickets are $20, and include a swag bag, refreshments and standing room for the show. VIP tickets are $30, and include a swag bag, refreshments, fashion show seating and a chance to win two Ultimate Air Shuttle tickets.
"Krohn Conservatory is part of the Cincinnati Parks and City of Cincinnati. Funding for special programs is always limited, so we are thrilled to partner with Cincy Chic to create fun and revenue generating special events," says Andrea Schepmann, Director Krohn Conservatory. "The revenue made is donated back to Krohn and we use it to create special programs for families and the in need community of Cincinnati. Last years' funds provided bussing for financially challenged groups from various Cincinnati Public Schools to come to see the butterflies. We are most grateful."
The Krohn Conservatory is located at 1501 Eden Park Drive in Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://cincychic.com/
Sponsors include:
Fashion Show Sponsors: FREEWHEELER, Frameri, Paolo Jewelers
Supporting Sponsors: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Ultimate Air Shuttle
Photo Booth Sponsor: Victory Wellness & Medspa
Swag Bag Sponsor: Ideal Image
Booth Sponsors: LuLaRoe with Kellie Gomia, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Blue Clover, Rebekah Dunning - AdvoCare Independent Distributor, NYR Organic, NOVE Home + Body Decor, BubbaRub LLC, Sparkle for Good, Stella & Dot with Audrey, Your Stylist LLC - Jackie Neville, Tiffany Brennan - Rodan + Fields, Champion Windows, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham, and Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp.
Cincy Chic Publisher Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
