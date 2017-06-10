News By Tag
Rebecca Gubbels, UMKC SBTDC, named 2017 Missouri State Star
The award is conferred by America's SBDC, the national association of all Small Business Development Centers nationwide.
"Rebecca is one of the best and brightest business consultants we have," said Greg Tucker, Missouri SBTDC state director. "She is not just competent and knowledgeable, she's energetic, creative and always maintains a great sense of humor. Rebecca has the unique ability to see through the surface and get to the heart of thorny business, financial, strategic or personnel issues. She's a natural teacher and presenter, a real asset to us and to the state, and I'm honored to have her with us."
Gubbels also won the Associated Industries of Missouri Extension Industry Award in 2016. That award recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership in providing educational programs that support the economic viability of Missouri firms.
Gubbels, who has extensive financial experience, joined the MO SBTDC in 2012. She previously served as vice president and small business product manager for UMB Bank, Kansas City; director of business development for CPA firm Davis & Bellomo, Overland Park, Kan.; and assistant vice president and small business banking officer for Commerce Bank, also Kansas City.
She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, Waco, Texas. Upon graduation, she received Baylor's Outstanding Entreprenuerial Student of the Year Award.
Gubbels will receive official state star recognition at the ASBDC national conference in Nashville this September. The award is given annually to a small business and development counselor in Missouri who shows a strong commitment to business and makes a significant contribution to the economic health of the region and state.
The MO SBTDC is a part of the University of Missouri Extension Business Development Program (BDP). BDP counselors are located statewide providing education and individualized assistance on a variety of business issues.
From 2014 through 2016, the MU Extension BDP assisted Missouri companies with technical assistance and education resulting in:
· $1.1 billion in government contracts
· 23,927 jobs created or retained
· $900 million in sales increases
· · $436 million in new investment.
This represents one job created or retained for every $844 in total funding, and $120 of economic impact for every $1 invested. That is a return of $2.43 billion for a total federal, state and local investment of $20.2 million.
For more information on the BDP and the work it does to promote prosperity and thriving communities throughout Missouri, see https://missouribusiness.net.
