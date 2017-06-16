News By Tag
Award-winning AGS comes up with its feature-rich 50th mobile application
Auxano Global Services is a one of the foremost mobile application development company, headquartered in USA with its tentacles spread across the globe especially in , Canada, Australia and Middle East.
The CEO and Founder of Auxano Global Services, Rahim Makhani considers this accomplishment as a blend of hard work and ethics and believes in firmly keeping it on till the end. He states that, this achievement won't be possible without mutual efforts of its employees and friendly work ambience. The manner in which the company is flourishing is a clear indication of bright future for its employees and sooner or later it is going to dominate the entire mobile market.
Since its inception, Auxano has deeply pierced, into the development of apps on various mobile OS platform like android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry and Symbian. All the developed 50+ apps constitute of various business domains like travel, restaurant, education etc. Also it host an in-house team of developers who are proficient in trending technologies including IoT, android watch app development, iWatch app development, augmented reality app development and Artificial Intelligence. Auxano strictly adheres to authorised coding procedure and believes in delivering the project within stipulated time period to its prestigious clients.
About Auxano Global Services
Auxano Global Services is a leading mobile application development company in USA providing next-generation solutions to its clients spanned across the globe. Due to its adherence to stringent quality parameters, it is highly acclaimed by IT review companies like Clutch ( https://clutch.co/
Visit For More Details Click Here : http://www.auxanoglobalservices.com/
