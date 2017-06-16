 
Award-winning AGS comes up with its feature-rich 50th mobile application

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In this digital world, development of mobile application has become indispensable for any business to sustain in the market. Apps have become one of the effective tools for organisations to beat the on-going fierce business competition. Apart from that, apps have proved to be a sophisticated tool in delivering quality customer service and support. Considering all this facts, Auxano Global Services has plunged into app development service in the year 2011. Since then, the company is endeavouring hard to develop quality apps which have occupied a special position in Google PlayStore and Apple App Store with millions of download mark.

Auxano Global Services is a one of the foremost mobile application development company, headquartered in USA with its tentacles spread across the globe especially in , Canada, Australia and Middle East. The state-of-the-art development infrastructure of Auxano is well-equipped by devices with rich hardware configuration and seamless internet connectivity. Mobile developers at Auxano are highly experienced, and believe in keeping themselves abreast with the latest on-going technological trends in the market. With the hard-core development and implementation of strategic marketing principles, Auxano has successfully launched its 50th app in the market.

The CEO and Founder of Auxano Global Services, Rahim Makhani considers this accomplishment as a blend of hard work and ethics and believes in firmly keeping it on till the end. He states that, this achievement won't be possible without mutual efforts of its employees and friendly work ambience. The manner in which the company is flourishing is a clear indication of bright future for its employees and sooner or later it is going to dominate the entire mobile market.

Since its inception, Auxano has deeply pierced, into the development of apps on various mobile OS platform like android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry and Symbian. All the developed 50+ apps constitute of various business domains like travel, restaurant, education etc. Also it host an in-house team of developers who are proficient in trending technologies including IoT, android watch app development, iWatch app development, augmented reality app development and Artificial Intelligence. Auxano strictly adheres to authorised coding procedure and believes in delivering the project within stipulated time period to its prestigious clients.

About Auxano Global Services

Auxano Global Services is a leading mobile application development company in USA providing next-generation solutions to its clients spanned across the globe. Due to its adherence to stringent quality parameters, it is highly acclaimed by IT review companies like Clutch ( https://clutch.co/profile/auxano-global-services ) and GoodFirms ( https://www.goodfirms.co/companies/view/1290/auxano-globa... ). The proactive mobile developers at Auxano strive hard to deliver quality and feature-rich solutions to its clients.

Visit For More Details Click Here :  http://www.auxanoglobalservices.com/

