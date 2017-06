International Day of Yoga Challenges Austin to Join Global Effort to Save the Planet

Bypassing Washington to join forces with 180 other countries the United Nations goes directly to cities and in support of stopping climate change as the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Yoga

* Climate

* Trump Industry:

* Lifestyle Location:

* Austin - Texas - US

Contact

Carolina K. Reid

***@wholemind.co Carolina K. Reid

End

-- The unofficial Heads of State of Yoga have met to bring Austin to the global stage joining over 180 countries and twice as many cities for the International Day of Yoga, to be held here on June 17@ 6 pm at the Texas State Capitol with live music, meditation, yoga practice, and Yoga Dance in an event to be covered on TV, YouTube, and tweeted globally."In Austin, it's always a great day for downward-facing dog. Austin is a magical place, and that has a lot to do with how mindful we are about living here while the entire world seems to be losing its mind. Saturday is a great opportunity for the community to be mindful of who we are," said Austin's Mayor Steve Adler.The International Day of Yoga is part of a global mission to use mindfulness to foster greater eco-consciousness. Over 40 studio owners and their students will join together in a show of community to support this year's planet-centric theme."Yoga…embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment;harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with ourselves, the world and Nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us to deal with climate change," urged Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the UN General assembly.According to the United Nations webpage dedicated to the International Day of Yoga, the theme for the 2017 celebration is health and sustainability, specifically "to make a meaningful contribution to humankind's quest to achieve sustainable development and move towards lifestyles that are in harmony with nature."Free sign up for event and raffle at EventBrite ( https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/international- day-of-yoga- ti... ): International Day of YogaConnect with International Day of Yoga-Austin on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ events/1497227020288178 This year we invite the growing yoga community to seed informal teams who will be invited on stage in the finale of the event in a vibrant display of Austin's powerful yoga community. To submit groups from your company, neighborhood, friends, or studio, email iyd@artoflivingaustin.orgFor names of all studio partners: click here (http://keepaustinyogic.org Look for Partners.)Raffle. Attendees are automatically entered into a raffle sponsored by Austin's yoga studios winner to be announced during the Yoga Dance finale.This event is Kid Friendly.No Furry Friends (though we love them) on Capitol grounds.For more information, partners, what to bring, and an overview of the program, check out http://www.Keepaustinyogic.org.The time & address for the event is June 17, 6-8 pm. (Arrive early!)Texas Capitol 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701