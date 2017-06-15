News By Tag
International Day of Yoga Challenges Austin to Join Global Effort to Save the Planet
Bypassing Washington to join forces with 180 other countries the United Nations goes directly to cities and in support of stopping climate change as the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga.
"In Austin, it's always a great day for downward-facing dog. Austin is a magical place, and that has a lot to do with how mindful we are about living here while the entire world seems to be losing its mind. Saturday is a great opportunity for the community to be mindful of who we are," said Austin's Mayor Steve Adler.
The International Day of Yoga is part of a global mission to use mindfulness to foster greater eco-consciousness. Over 40 studio owners and their students will join together in a show of community to support this year's planet-centric theme.
"Yoga…embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment;
According to the United Nations webpage dedicated to the International Day of Yoga, the theme for the 2017 celebration is health and sustainability, specifically "to make a meaningful contribution to humankind's quest to achieve sustainable development and move towards lifestyles that are in harmony with nature."
Free sign up for event and raffle at EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Connect with International Day of Yoga-Austin on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
This year we invite the growing yoga community to seed informal teams who will be invited on stage in the finale of the event in a vibrant display of Austin's powerful yoga community. To submit groups from your company, neighborhood, friends, or studio, email iyd@artoflivingaustin.org
For names of all studio partners: click here (http://keepaustinyogic.org Look for Partners.)
Raffle. Attendees are automatically entered into a raffle sponsored by Austin's yoga studios winner to be announced during the Yoga Dance finale.
This event is Kid Friendly.
No Furry Friends (though we love them) on Capitol grounds.
For more information, partners, what to bring, and an overview of the program, check out http://www.Keepaustinyogic.org.
The time & address for the event is June 17, 6-8 pm. (Arrive early!)
Texas Capitol 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Contact
Carolina K. Reid
***@wholemind.co
