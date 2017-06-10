 
Industry News





June 2017
Twinstick Physics Platformer Tinertia, Launches On Sony Playstation®4 June 20th, 2017

Fast Paced Action-Platformer, Featuring Rocket-Jumping Physics, Generated Bonus Levels, and More, Launching on Sony PlayStation®4
 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Indie studios Candescent Games, Inc. and Section Studios, Inc. are proud to announce that their action-platformer Tinertia will officially launch on Sony PlayStation®4 on Tuesday, June 20th '17. Tinertia is a twinstick platformer built on an entirely physics-based movement system and with stunning, intricate 3D worlds. The game takes players on a journey through an abandoned planet, while presenting them with unique level mechanics and epic boss battles. Tinertia introduces a new and intuitive way to platform; players must harness directional rocket-jumping physics in clever ways to traverse vibrant, ever-changing environments. The game mechanics deliver a finely tuned balance between methodical platforming, and fast twitchy gameplay.

Hashtags: #tinertia #twinstick #physics #platformer #weldon #indieGame #madeWithUnity #rocketJump #explosion #ps4 #playStation4

• The PlayStation launch trailer is currently marked as 'private', but will be released at 11:30am on Monday, June 19th.  Watch the launch trailer on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/iuojQ58DB2U



"This is a big moment for the team, Tinertia PS4 will be our first console launch. We've been hard at work polishing the game to give players a beautiful 1080p 60fps experience, as well as adding new content such as seed-based generated levels and character skins. PS4 Pro owners will see an additional bump in graphical quality and Fx. The final package is beautiful and addictive, we're very proud to call it our first console launch." says Vilas Tewari, CEO and lead programmer at Candescent Games, Inc.

Section Studios CEO, Jimmy Yun adds, "We are super excited for the PS4 release of Tinertia.  We've worked hard and long on this project to make this a world-class platformer and we can't wait for the playstation gamers to get their hands on it. I'm super proud of the work done by our team and our partner Candescent Games! It was so much fun to make, so we know it's gonna be super fun playing it. "

In Tinertia, gamers play as Weldon, a robot of small stature but big heart. Weldon gets captured by an evil entity called ARC. Upon capture Weldon is cast to the core of an ancient mechanized planet. Stranded on this eerie and hostile world, Weldon must stage a heroic escape in order to survive!

Key Features

• Twinstick Platforming: Master the physics of rocket-jumping to traverse intricate 3D environments. Connect your rockets to add momentum in any direction. There's No speed limit, and No Jump Button!
• Seven Environments: Journey from the molten core of the planet all the way to outer space. Travel across seven vibrant worlds, through 65+ levels with epic backdrops, shifting camera angles, and unique play mechanics.
• Robo-Bosses: Face-off with seven intense boss battles for the ultimate test of your rocket-jumping skills.
• Global Leaderboards: Tinertia saves your best scores on global leaderboards. Compete with your friends for level times, or take on the best in the world for any game mode.
• Replay System: Every leaderboard score has a replay. Watch any run while changing the camera angle, zoom, or playback speed. Relive close calls and epic moments in slow-mo!
• Gauntlet Mode: Test your platforming skills within seed-based generated levels that run the gamut of level mechanics and difficulty.
• Boss-Rush Mode: Take on each boss in Weldon's escape with only one life to earn a spot on the leaderboards.
• Speed-Run Mode: Run a world from start to boss-battle to compete on the speed-run leaderboards.

Tinertia will be available on the PlayStation®4 Store for $11.99 in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. PlayStation®Plus members will receive a 20% discount at launch week. For more information on Candescent Games, Inc., check out the official Website (http://www.canplay.com), follow the dev team on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CandescentGames), and "Like (http://www.facebook.com/tinertia)" the game on Facebook. For more on Section Studios, Inc., visit the official Website (http://sectionstudios.com/).

ABOUT CANDESCENT GAMES, INC.
A video game startup based in Burbank, California, Candescent Games, Inc. was founded in 2011 by CEO, Vilas Tewari. With a strong background in PC game development, the team's prior experience includes MMOs, virtual worlds, and social games. The launch of Tinertia marks Candescent Games' aspirations of becoming an independent developer in the PC and console gaming space. Read more at twitter.com/CandescentGames, and visit the Candescent Games' website at canplay.com.

ABOUT SECTION STUDIOS, INC.
Founded by an experienced production strategist and industry creative veterans, Section Studios has built a team of experts to deliver solutions at all levels of game development. Specializing in creative game development and art solutions, its team of 50 core members hails from AAA companies such as SCE Santa Monica Studio, EA Dice, Infinity Ward, Riot, Sledgehammer games and more. For more information, please visitwww.sectionstudios.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Sabina Tamayo

Section Studios, Inc.

sabina@sectionstudios.com

+1 (213) 617-8012

Contact
Sabina Tamayo
213-617-8012
***@sectionstudios.com
