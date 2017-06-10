News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Twinstick Physics Platformer Tinertia, Launches On Sony Playstation®4 June 20th, 2017
Fast Paced Action-Platformer, Featuring Rocket-Jumping Physics, Generated Bonus Levels, and More, Launching on Sony PlayStation®4
Hashtags: #tinertia #twinstick #physics #platformer #weldon #indieGame #madeWithUnity #rocketJump #explosion #ps4 #playStation4
• The PlayStation launch trailer is currently marked as 'private', but will be released at 11:30am on Monday, June 19th. Watch the launch trailer on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/
"This is a big moment for the team, Tinertia PS4 will be our first console launch. We've been hard at work polishing the game to give players a beautiful 1080p 60fps experience, as well as adding new content such as seed-based generated levels and character skins. PS4 Pro owners will see an additional bump in graphical quality and Fx. The final package is beautiful and addictive, we're very proud to call it our first console launch." says Vilas Tewari, CEO and lead programmer at Candescent Games, Inc.
Section Studios CEO, Jimmy Yun adds, "We are super excited for the PS4 release of Tinertia. We've worked hard and long on this project to make this a world-class platformer and we can't wait for the playstation gamers to get their hands on it. I'm super proud of the work done by our team and our partner Candescent Games! It was so much fun to make, so we know it's gonna be super fun playing it. "
In Tinertia, gamers play as Weldon, a robot of small stature but big heart. Weldon gets captured by an evil entity called ARC. Upon capture Weldon is cast to the core of an ancient mechanized planet. Stranded on this eerie and hostile world, Weldon must stage a heroic escape in order to survive!
Key Features
• Twinstick Platforming:
• Seven Environments:
• Robo-Bosses:
• Global Leaderboards:
• Replay System: Every leaderboard score has a replay. Watch any run while changing the camera angle, zoom, or playback speed. Relive close calls and epic moments in slow-mo!
• Gauntlet Mode: Test your platforming skills within seed-based generated levels that run the gamut of level mechanics and difficulty.
• Boss-Rush Mode: Take on each boss in Weldon's escape with only one life to earn a spot on the leaderboards.
• Speed-Run Mode: Run a world from start to boss-battle to compete on the speed-run leaderboards.
Tinertia will be available on the PlayStation®
# # #
ABOUT CANDESCENT GAMES, INC.
A video game startup based in Burbank, California, Candescent Games, Inc. was founded in 2011 by CEO, Vilas Tewari. With a strong background in PC game development, the team's prior experience includes MMOs, virtual worlds, and social games. The launch of Tinertia marks Candescent Games' aspirations of becoming an independent developer in the PC and console gaming space. Read more at twitter.com/
ABOUT SECTION STUDIOS, INC.
Founded by an experienced production strategist and industry creative veterans, Section Studios has built a team of experts to deliver solutions at all levels of game development. Specializing in creative game development and art solutions, its team of 50 core members hails from AAA companies such as SCE Santa Monica Studio, EA Dice, Infinity Ward, Riot, Sledgehammer games and more. For more information, please visitwww.sectionstudios.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Sabina Tamayo
Section Studios, Inc.
sabina@sectionstudios.com
+1 (213) 617-8012
Contact
Sabina Tamayo
213-617-8012
***@sectionstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse