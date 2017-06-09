 
Standup Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Laffs In Tucson

Taking time off from his nightly show at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas, standup comedian Don Barnhart brings his unique form of hilarity back to Tucson's premier comedy club.
 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Standup comedian Don Barnhart returns to Laffs Comedy Club in Tucson July 7 & 8th.  Barnhart's comedy has been called as "entertaining as it is thought provoking as he has the wit and insight of a modern day George Carlin with the characterizations of Robin Williams".

When he's not on tour, Don can be seen performing nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D Casino Hotel.  He is one of the stars of the new documentary I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining the troops.  Since 1992, Barnhart has been performing and producing comedy shows for the troops around the world.

The film follows Don and his Battle Comics team to the frontlines where they performed for our U.S. Troops stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq.  It includes heartfelt interviews with some of today's top professional comedians including George Lopez, George Wallace, Dave Attell along with vintage footage from Bob Hope and Robin Williams.

Judd Apatow calls I Am Battle Comic "An excellent heartfelt film that pays tribute to our troops…and the comedians who travel the world to make them laugh".

Barnhart is the creator, writer and star in the new sitcom Class Clowns and can be seen in Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson.  He plays a disgruntled comedian in Tribute To Fluffy and appears as the crazed shooter in the web series, Max Justice.

Featuring for Barnhart is comedian Kyle Lyle who co-wrote and also stars in Class Clowns.  Lyle is best known as the snarky card dealer in the hit movie, The Hangover and is the house emcee at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas.

Reservations are highly encouraged as Barnhart's show has been setting record attendance at clubs across the country and is sure to sell out.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.LaffsTucson.com or directly at the club.  There is a full food and drink menu.  The club is 21 and over and with a 2 item minimum in the showroom.

Showtimes are Friday/Saturday at 8 & 10:30pm

Laffs Comedy Caffe' is located at:

2900 East Broadway

Tucson, AZ 85716

520-32-FUNNY

For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don Barnhart directly.

Don Barnhart

702-449-1763

don@donbarnhart.com

www.DonBarnhart.com (http://www.BattleComics.org)

Contact
Don Barnhart Entertainment
***@donbarnhart.com
Click to Share