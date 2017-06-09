 
News By Tag
* Dennis The Menace
* New Animation History Book
* Classic Tv Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Dennis the Menace comic strip, television series, books, and feature films is explored in a remarkabl

 
 
Pocket Full Dennis Menace SMALL
Pocket Full Dennis Menace SMALL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dennis The Menace
New Animation History Book
Classic Tv Book

Industry:
Books

Location:
Albany - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ALBANY, Ga. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of Pocket Full of Dennis the Menace by Mark Arnold.

Dennis the Menace, originally a comic strip introduced in 1951, expanded into a comic book series; an American television series (1959-1963) starring Jay North, Gloria Henry, Herbert Anderson, and Joseph Kearns; a 1986 animated television series; and many subsequent television series, books, and feature films.

Comic book and animation historian Mark Arnold covers Dennis the Menace history from its origins through the television series, the playground, and the merchandise. Includes biographies of creator Hank Ketcham and the people behind the scenes, Al Wiseman, Fred Toole, Owen Fitzgerald, Frank Hill, Bill Williams, Lee Holley, Bob Bugg, Ron Ferdinand, and Marcus Hamilton, as well as background on Mort Walker, Charles M. Schulz, Jay North, Gloria Henry, Herbert Anderson, Joseph Kearns, Gale Gordon, Walter Matthau, Don Rickles, Joan Plowright, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, George Kennedy, Betty White, Robert Wagner, and Louise Fletcher.

Foreword by Mort "Beetle Bailey" Walker. 460 illustrations, Indexed, and with a Comic Book Index and a TV episode guide.

About the author: Mark Arnold is a comic book an animation historian. He has written for various magazines, including Back Issue, Alter Ego, Hogan's Alley, Comic Book Artist, and Comic Book Marketplace. He is also the author of If You're Cracked, You're Happy: The History of Cracked Magazine (Vol. 1 and 2); Mark Arnold Picks On The Beatles; Created and Produced by Total Television Productions; Think Pink: The Story of DePatie-Freleng; The Best Of The Harveyville Fun Times!; Frozen in Ice: The Story of Walt Disney Productions. He lives in Eugene, Oregon.

#####

Available in March 2017 exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions).

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@benohmart.com Email Verified
Tags:Dennis The Menace, New Animation History Book, Classic Tv Book
Industry:Books
Location:Albany - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BearManor Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share