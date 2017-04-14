Country(s)
Industry News
Metal Surface Grinding Capabilities Separate Titletown Manufacturing
Titletown Manufacturing's enhanced metal surface grinding capabilities provide benefits for industrial customers looking to reduce turnaround times and minimize vendors within their supply chain. The company's grinding expertise can produce grinding finishes with Ra from 16 to 32.
Metal surface grinding in Green Bay, Wisconsin, often requires the involvement of a grinding shop as well as a metal fabrication job shop to complete the project. Titletown Manufacturing brings multiple fabrication aspects under one roof, highlighted by the ability to achieve exceptionally tight tolerances throughout the process.
"We can produce high-quality parts from start to finish. We're not just a grinding shop," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Dan Hilliard. "Most of our job shop competitors don't have the grinding equipment that we do. It allows us to have better control of operations and overall quality."
Metal Surface Grinding Technology
Titletown Manufacturing's Blanchard surface grinder features a 40-inch diameter table. Its proven technology enables technicians to grind castings and other metal shapes flat before they are milled. This initial production step brings standard steel, stainless steel and hardened materials to tolerances of .003 of an inch and parallels to .005 of an inch.
The company's other surface grinding equipment is used for producing high-quality finishes and tight tolerance thickness to .0005 of an inch. The machine can handle mild steel through materials with hardness levels up to Rockwell 60.
Titletown Manufacturing's OD (outside diameter) grinders are ideal for the paper converting equipment, paper printing equipment and packaging equipment. These machines can handle stock up to 13 inches in diameter and 120 inches long, with tolerances down to .0002 in diameter.
"Most job shops don't have the Blanchard and OD surface grinders," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Chris Fuss. "These machines help us complete virtually every aspect of a project other than purchasing the material. Since we're not outsourcing tasks, we're able to provide superior in-house quality control over the entire manufacturing process."
About Titletown Manufacturing
Titletown Manufacturing is the operating division of Precision Tool & Die LLC, a trusted Northeast Wisconsin machine shop with more than 60 years of experience in metal parts machining, producing high-quality components and providing custom CNC machining, metalworking, grinding and custom metal fabrication solutions for a wide range of industrial customers throughout the region. The company employs approximately 30 people at its facility at 1252 Marine Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
For more information on Titletown Manufacturing or to request a quote, please go to https://www.titletownmfg.com or call 920-435-9074.
View original post on metal surface grinding here.
Contact
Titletown Manufacturing
920-435-9074
***@titletownmfg.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse