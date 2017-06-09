 
June 2017
Ampex Data Systems is pleased to announce the release of its new TuffServ 540

 
 
HAYWARD, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Ampex Data Systems is pleased to announce the release of its new TuffServ 540 Rugged Network Attached Storage Device. Designed with a scalable architecture consistent with the Ampex Common Compute Environment™ (ACCE), the system supports a wide range of applications. Designed for compact size, low weight, and mounting flexibility, the TuffServ 540 combines sustained throughput of 800MB/s with max throughput up to 1000MB/s, and memory modules capacity of 16TB today. The TuffServ 540 has a volume of 8½" x 4¼" x 3" (105 cubic inches, or 1.7 liters), and weighs less than 10 lbs. These capabilities, combined with meeting harsh MIL-SPEC Environmental qualifications, make the TuffServ 540 uniquely suited for applications where performance cannot be sacrificed, regardless of mounting location. Interfaces available on the TS 540 include multiple gigabit Ethernet,10 gigabit optical Ethernet, sFPDP, and mixed data formats; point-to-point and Chapter 10/11.

Ampex has been selected by two different U.S. Prime Defense contractors for this NAS system, one for a pod-based system and another for a UAS-based platform. Both applications are for real-time radar acquisition.

"This technology is part of Ampex's on-going focus on providing Rugged, Deep Learning Enabled, Small Form Factor compute systems that meet our customer requirements, while leading the market in secure high speed cloud storage for industrial and military platforms. Ampex is excited to bring this platform to market," stated Jim Orahood, Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Ampex Data Systems.

ABOUT AMPEX DATA SYSTEMS
Ampex Data Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Information Systems, Inc. headquartered in Hayward, CA, is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of rugged and extreme environment computing, deep learning systems, and cyber hardened Network Attached Storage and Sharing. To learn more about Ampex, and the complete line of miniR®, TuffServ®, and other products for use with IRIG 106 systems, NAS and SAN network appliances and solutions, and high-definition video offerings visit www.ampex.com

Cassandra Lang
***@delta-info.com
Source:Ampex Data Systems
Email:***@delta-info.com Email Verified
