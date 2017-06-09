News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ampex Data Systems is pleased to announce the release of its new TuffServ 540
Ampex has been selected by two different U.S. Prime Defense contractors for this NAS system, one for a pod-based system and another for a UAS-based platform. Both applications are for real-time radar acquisition.
"This technology is part of Ampex's on-going focus on providing Rugged, Deep Learning Enabled, Small Form Factor compute systems that meet our customer requirements, while leading the market in secure high speed cloud storage for industrial and military platforms. Ampex is excited to bring this platform to market," stated Jim Orahood, Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Ampex Data Systems.
ABOUT AMPEX DATA SYSTEMS
Ampex Data Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Information Systems, Inc. headquartered in Hayward, CA, is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of rugged and extreme environment computing, deep learning systems, and cyber hardened Network Attached Storage and Sharing. To learn more about Ampex, and the complete line of miniR®, TuffServ®, and other products for use with IRIG 106 systems, NAS and SAN network appliances and solutions, and high-definition video offerings visit www.ampex.com
Contact
Cassandra Lang
***@delta-info.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse