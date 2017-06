Premium Converting Process Rolls Are the Key to Printing Quality

MECA Solutions converting process rolls

--The converting process rolls market is filled with mid-level suppliers, making the customization capabilities and premium production methods of MECA Solutions an attractive option for flexographic printers focused on quality. MECA Solutions is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of plate cylinders, air actuated cylinders and other products used in the web converting industry.MECA Solutions is an industry leader in the production of carbon fiber converting process rolls specifically designed for flexographic printing presses. The company's carbon fiber rolls are available with conventional air actuation or MECA Solutions' patented internal piping."Our high-modulus filament wound carbon fiber mandrels are stiffer and create less deflection than conventional steel cylinders," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA Solutions.High-modulus carbon fiber is a premium option for flexographic printers desiring exceptional tensile strength, along with the advantages of lighter weight designs and vibration dampening properties.MECA Solutions' internally piped carbon fiber mandrels allow for faster print sleeve mounting and the ability to avoid pressure vessel rating requirements. The company's carbon fiber base mandrels can be paired with MECA Solutions' printing sleeves and carbon fiber bridge sleeves for a complete carbon fiber sleeve system."What separates us from other suppliers is our ability to customize converting process rolls for different applications,"Berceau said. "We can work with our customer's engineering team to create rolls that perform well with a variety of web variables, including speed, temperature and custom options."MECA Solutions is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of flexographic printing sleeves , rubber rolls, tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision vacuum rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).For more information about MECA Solutions' design and manufacturing capabilities, call Tim Olson, vice president of sales, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/