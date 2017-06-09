InQuisient's Newest Platform Release Now Available: IQ v. 10.1

Contact

Sandy Levine

Chief Marketing Officer

***@inquisient.com Sandy LevineChief Marketing Officer

End

-- IQ v. 10.1, the newest platform release from InQuisient, the premiere provider of advanced data management solutions, is now available for shipping to its customers.InQuisient's enterprise data management platform helps government organizations more efficiently manage large IT portfolios and projects. It is the gold standard in the Intelligence Community and is currently in use by the majority of the three-letter agencies. InQuisient manages billions of dollars in business systems for the DoD, as well as for other large enterprise organizations.The web-based technology is quick to deploy, easy to use, and easy to transition to, while providing the scalability, security, and accountability of a solid enterprise system. It reduces time and budget requirements, saving customers at least 50% in data collection costs alone."We're very excited to bring this improved platform to our current customers, and look forward to working with many other government organizations where data management is critical," stated Scott Dixon Smith, CEO, InQuisient."We've worked hard to enhance the best aspects of our platform and expand the value of the solution through specific upgrades that deliver real value to help our customers solve their data management, collection, and collaboration challenges,"said Randy DeWoolfson, Chief Innovation Officer, InQuisient.InQuisient's integrated enterprise data management platform creates order from chaos, enabling the timely, multilateral flow of knowledge across all operational levels. The user-driven, browser-based platform upholds the highest standards of security and integrity. The web-based user interface is accessible 24/7, enabling real-time updates and report generation. Executives have one seamless view of information – from the organization's vision, through the Enterprise Architecture that enables it, into the IT portfolio stack and the program portfolio that funds the changes – enabling business transformation at the speed of your mission. For more information, please call 888-230-2181 or visit www.inquisient.com.