Beauty & The Beast Fans Capture Branded Memories Via Life Of Dad Mobile App
Mobilize Solutions' Camera SDK Activated for Special Disney Event
Life of Dad set up special branded filters via their mobile app to create memorable photos for this event. Over 1.4M branded impressions were generated on social media by the attendees. This is the first event activation for Life of Dad using the Mobilize Camera SDK feature.
"We are pleased with the results and look forward to many more events using our new camera" said Tom Riles – CEO of Life of Dad
Mobile app developers can add the Mobilize Camera SDK to delight users & create new sponsorship opportunities.
About Mobilize Solutions, Inc.: Mobilize Solutions was formed in 2013 and produces innovative apps that help businesses and events engage customers in a new way. Customer Generated Marketing is an impactful and cost effective way to increase awareness and drive new traffic. Visit www.mobilize.solutions to learn more.
