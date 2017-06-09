News By Tag
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses What Happens With Your Case After Being Arrested
Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter what happens with their case following their arrest. It is critical to remember that just because you have been arrested, doesn't mean you've been charged with a crime. In Florida, charges can't be pressed by the police or alleged victim. The prosecutor will determine whether to file charges, after the police present evidence.
Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.
For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
