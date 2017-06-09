 
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses What Happens With Your Case After Being Arrested

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Facing off against criminal charges or a criminal investigation is a tough time on anybody. After all, jail time, hefty fines, and a permanently marked record can all plague your future. However, getting your charges lessened or dropped can make a major impact on the rest of your life. So, instead of calling the first random attorney you see on a billboard, make sure to bring in an experienced criminal defense lawyer to protect your freedoms. The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter is ready take your case in their West Palm Beach or Stuart locations.

Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter what happens with their case following their arrest. It is critical to remember that just because you have been arrested, doesn't mean you've been charged with a crime. In Florida, charges can't be pressed by the police or alleged victim. The prosecutor will determine whether to file charges, after the police present evidence.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
Source:The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
