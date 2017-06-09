News By Tag
Dovetail Project Hosts its Spring Graduation Ceremony honoring Father's Day at the Goodman Theatre
Chicago-based nonprofit organization hosts graduation ceremony for 42 young African-American fathers that completed a 12-week family empowerment program.
The Gary & Denise Gardner Fund is donating $100,000 to support the work of the organization. "We are very thankful for this generous donation and for the continued support of our many donors including the Goodman Theatre for allowing us to use their facilities to enhance this special occasion, said Smith." The week of graduation, Spa In Your Space will provide grooming services and I Am A Gentleman, Inc. is donating suits for students to keep as they build brighter futures.
"I am beyond excited to have 42 men complete our life-changing 12-week curriculum that includes workshops focused on fatherhood rights, parenting skills, life skills, and felony street law. The students are eligible to receive free GED courses, access to job and trade opportunities as well as a transportation voucher and $300 stipend upon program completion to support them and their families," said Smith.
Jamal Jackson, CEO and Managing Attorney at Jackson Corporate Law Offices, P.C. is the keynote speaker. He runs a Chicago-based law office that helps entrepreneurs navigate the legal aspects of owning a business. Jackson is a young African-American father who earned his Juris Doctor (JD) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
The graduation ceremony will start promptly at 7:00pm CST at the Goodman Theatre located at 170 N. Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60601.
To learn more about The Dovetail Project and their programming around Chicago, visit www.thedovetailproject.org.
About The Dovetail Project
The Dovetail Project serves young African-American fathers – ages 17 to 24 – providing skills and support to nourish their growth towards becoming better fathers for their children and better men in their communities. Founded in 2009 by Sheldon Smith, The Dovetail Project has graduated 287 (as of June15th) young fathers. Graduates are placed on a path towards success in education and employment, and are equipped to be present and consistent fathers.
About the Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Chicago's oldest and largest not-for-profit theater, has won international acclaim for the quality of productions, the depth and diversity of artistic leadership, and the excellence of its many community and educational programs. By dedicating itself to three guiding principles—quality, diversity and community—Goodman Theatre seeks to be the premier cultural organization in Chicago, providing productions and programs that make an essential contribution to the quality of life in our city.
Jackson Corporate Law Offices, P.C.
Jackson Corporate Law Offices is a Chicago-based law firm that was formed with the goal of offering an alternative approach to providing innovative businesses with legal counsel. We are dedicated to helping innovators navigate the legal aspects of owning and operating a business. The firm prides itself on building genuine relationships with clients and assisting not only in the legal aspects of owning and operating a business but also going the extra mile to assist in business strategies and giving operational advice as well.
Sheldon Smith
***@thedovetailproject.org
