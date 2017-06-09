 
Industry News





Veteran technology leader joins Nividous to expand U.S. Market Presence

 
 
Listed Under

MUMBAI, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Nividous Software Solutions, Inc., a global provider of software solutions, IT outsourced services and consulting services announced today it has added veteran leader, Alan Hester as President. Nividous has been a successful growth story for the last 5+ years (year-on-year growth of 300%) and co-founders Kaushal Mashruwala and Shvetal Desai are convinced that now is the time to go after business opportunities more aggressively in the U.S. "We have had remarkable success worldwide but now we are looking forward to even more impressive results as Alan builds out the U.S. team."

Hester is a proven leader and entrepreneur who has a wide range of business experience in large and small companies. He started his career in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power program and then spent several years with an engineering consulting company before joining Xerox. There he progressed from a development role to being the Chief Technology Officer for the Global Knowledge & Language Services organization. Hester comes to Nividous most recently from Freedom Mortgage where he ended his tenure as the Senior Vice President, Office of the CIO. There, he built a global technology team that delivered award winning results and helped to grow business revenue dramatically while reducing staffing requirements through automation and process optimization. A focus on process centric thinking to drive innovation allowed for these impressive results to be delivered in under four years. As President at Nividous, Hester will embrace the hybrid team concept that was largely responsible for the success at Freedom Mortgage, to serve as the model for growth and expansion of Nividous in the United States.

"I am excited to be taking on this role and look forward to helping companies achieve breakthrough innovations by acting as their advocate and partner. The talented staff and deep track record at Nividous has been a well-kept secret up until now, but I can't wait to change that," said Hester.

About Nividous Software Solutions, Inc.

Nividous is a Global professional services and consulting company specializing in delivering business solutions that require deep technical knowledge and process proficiency. A dynamic and innovative organization, Nividous uses proprietary enterprise software platforms available through our partners as well as Open Source platforms to deliver solutions.

The Nividous co-founders are ex-Savvion and Progress Software executives who have extensive experience in Business Process Management, Business Intelligence, and other enterprise software engineering and consulting services. You can reach us at http://nividous.com/ or contactus@nividous.com.

Contact
Swapnil Kanage
91 (79) 4008-1681
***@nividous.com
End
Source:Nividous Software Solutions
Email:***@nividous.com Email Verified
Tags:Nividous, Bpm, Expansion
Industry:Banking
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Executives
