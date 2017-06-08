 
Artificial Turf Company Helps To Save The Planet

Eco-friendly lawns do not have to look like deserts, and they do not have to cost a fortune either. One Southern California company is getting the word out about artificial turf, and the benefits it has to the planet.
 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Coastal Greenscapes is an Orange County based installer of "water-smart" landscaping.  While this may bring about visions of desert landscaping with rock ground coverings and cacti, they are changing the perception of what "water-smart" and "eco-friendly" can mean.  Many residents of Anaheim and surrounding areas have grown used to the lush and green look that can be achieved in Southern California due to our ample sunshine and warm temperatures, but many also do not take into account that there is not typically enough rainfall in the area to support thick green lawns.  As the drought took hold, these people began watching their lawns dry up and die due to watering restrictions, and as a result of this wake up call, the push for "eco-friendly" lawns became more of a reality.  Coastal Greenscapes took up the charge and began a widespread campaign for eco-friendly living in Southern California, starting with artificial turf.  They also perform free estimates, landscape design and LED lighting installation.  Visit them today at http://scturf.com

Artificial turf of "fake grass" is a plastic product that is designed to look and feel exactly like living grass, without needing the watering or care.  Because of the savings on water as well as the continual green and tidy look that artificial turf brought with it, more residents of Orange County began to realize the benefits simply from a water saving standpoint.  These residents did not realize that they were also doing their part to reduce pollution, as the emissions from mowers used to care for the living lawns in the area contribute a significant portion to the air quality issues in California.  Coastal Greenscapes is doing their part to get the word out that by installing artificial grass instead of living grass, you too can do your part to save the planet.

Contact
Coastal Greenscapes
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Source:Coastal Greenscapes
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
