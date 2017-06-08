News By Tag
Artificial Turf Company Helps To Save The Planet
Eco-friendly lawns do not have to look like deserts, and they do not have to cost a fortune either. One Southern California company is getting the word out about artificial turf, and the benefits it has to the planet.
Artificial turf of "fake grass" is a plastic product that is designed to look and feel exactly like living grass, without needing the watering or care. Because of the savings on water as well as the continual green and tidy look that artificial turf brought with it, more residents of Orange County began to realize the benefits simply from a water saving standpoint. These residents did not realize that they were also doing their part to reduce pollution, as the emissions from mowers used to care for the living lawns in the area contribute a significant portion to the air quality issues in California. Coastal Greenscapes is doing their part to get the word out that by installing artificial grass instead of living grass, you too can do your part to save the planet.
