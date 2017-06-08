News By Tag
Fire and Axes Custom and Semi-Custom Designs
Fire and Axes.com offers a wide selection of semi-custom designs. Simply add your department or station name to one of our semi-custom designs and you have a design tailored to you. No minimum orders on the semi-customs, one to a thousand. We also have a fully customizable area as well. Just give us a little information on what you'd like to see or have in the design and our team of artists will set to work designing a totally custom design for you or your department.
We also carry one of the most unique firefighter coin collections on the market today. Our firefighter coins are designed with the hard working firefighter in mind. We can also design a custom firefighter coin for you and your department, there are minimum quantities on these.
Have your custom design printed on a tee shirt, hoodie or coffee mug. We can even have it placed on the face of a clock. The custom area at Fire and Axes.com is one of the best on the market today. It is our goal to make you a design that shows the pride you have in what you do.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.
