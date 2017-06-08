New Book by: Rock Lambert, titled: Figurehead Book 3: Pact of the Ages

Book 3 of the Figurehead Trilogy - Pack of the Ages brings closure to a journey. Book three centuries and a love which will last forever.

Pacific Book Review

Contact

Nicole Sorkin, Pacific Book Review

***@pacificbookreview.com Nicole Sorkin, Pacific Book Review

End

--From the seafaring mind of author Rock Lambert, the third and final book in his trilogyhas just been released by publisher Createspace."Delivering a creative and compelling finale to his adventurous historical fiction series, once again, embarks with readers on the continuing voyage of this supernaturally-fueled tale of undying love, hell-bent vengeance, seaworthy action and adventure."Lambert has found his calling in his creative novels, as he said during a recent interview, "I served in the U.S. Navy for a time, and it allowed me to witness firsthand the true power, beauty, and fury of the open sea. But ever since I was little, I've always been drawn to stories of the old sailing ships and pirate legends." He continued, "Choosing the subject for my story was easy; I knew it would be a story which involved the sea and the ships of old. But adding a large wooden figurehead that was haunted and then building the entire story around it? That was something I found that made the story really interesting and unique."embodies a strong theme of romanticism, especially self-sacrifice for the one you love. Readers will easily be swept into the historical setting, the seafaring fight scenes and the touching yet tragic romance of the story. Initially, the reader is beguiled by the mystery of the figurehead and the chilling supernatural overtones of the overall story, but what one stays for is the palatable emotions, bloody battles and the intense showdown between good and evil, entangled in two different timelines, but ultimately connected.Author Rock Lambert grew up in Hollywood, California, and the Pacific Northwest, but he's relocated to Southern Oregon, living in Klamath Falls with his wife, Loreen, and their Chihuahua, Lily. Inspired by his ongoing admiration for tall ships, the untamed sea, and the skillful sailors of yesteryear, theis Lambert's first collection of novels.Review on Pacific Book Review:Figurehead Book 3: Pact of the AgesRock LambertCreatespace261Historical Fiction