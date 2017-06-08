Country(s)
Yerra Solutions Wins Singapore Business Review International Business Award for Compliance Consulting
Yerra's Singapore-based Documentation Quality Assurance & Control team is recognized for innovation and excellence in delivering compliance solutions
The International Business Awards recognize the most outstanding international firms operating in Singapore, and Yerra Solutions was honored for the first time this year. Yerra won on an entry for a cross-border project involving carrying out compliance quality assurance on a set of complex financial agreements including ISDAs for a leading international bank. The award-winning service deals specifically with the Yerra team executing a large number of checks and controls to ensure that agreements were negotiated using the correct template, the correct legal language and in a way that is fully compliant with the client's guidelines. Yerra was selected for the Compliance Consulting award because of the innovative approach to this service and rigorous control and review process it helped the client put into place and for the ongoing compliance document review services its team is delivering to successfully implement the process.
"We are proud of our team of lawyers and compliance professionals that has delivered work that meets the high standards of the Singapore Business Review," states Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO of Yerra Solutions. "Not only did they meet the standards for this award but also those of our client and the regulatory body involved. This is another example of Yerra's exceptional service and international credibility paying off for a client."
This year's nominations were judged by a panel consisting of Ng Jiak See, Executive Director and Head of Corporate Finance Advisory at Deloitte Singapore & Southeast Asia; Choo Eng Chuan, ASEAN Markets Leader and Partner, International and Corporate Tax services at Ernst & Young Solutions LLP; Toh Kim Teck, Assurance Partner at Foo Kon Tan LLP; and Henry Tan, Managing Director at NEXIA TS.
