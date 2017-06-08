 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Old City Eats Returns For Second Summer With Kick Off Block Party Thursday, June 15

25 participating restaurants and bars will offer food and drink specials every Thursday beginning June 15 through August 31, 2017
 
 
Honeycomb Ice Cream from The Franklin Fountain, available at the Block Party!
Honeycomb Ice Cream from The Franklin Fountain, available at the Block Party!
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats! Old City Eats kicks off Thursday, June 15with the launch of a new outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets from 5:00-8:00pm.

Old City Eats runs every Thursday through August 31, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. More than 25 participating restaurants and bars will offer at least one half-priced appetizer and at least one $4 beer featuring Penn Beer and one $5 cocktail featuring Faber Liquors.

The outdoor Old City Eats Block Party on June 15 will feature 15 Old City Eats participants as well as The Franklin Fountain and Mama's Meatballs.  Stroll 2nd Street and enjoy live music as Old City showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the neighborhood's best food and drinks! Old City Eats participants will also offer food and drink specials at their respective locations. The full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, is found at oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityeats.

Old City Eats spotlights the best of Old City's culinary scene all summer long, that now includes over 80 restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other eateries. Old City Eats features food, cocktails and atmospheres that that will appeal to every taste including the ever popular Continental and Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, notable newcomers like The Little Lion and Common Wealth Old City, neighborhood mainstays like Eulogy Belgian Tavern, Khyber Pass Pub, Nick's Bar & Grille and Sassafras, constant trendsetters like High Street on Market, and outdoor dining destinations like Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti and Keating's Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen.

Offerings are designed to appeal to neighborhood locals, to business people looking to enjoy sips with their co-workers, and to visiting tourists exploring America's most historic square mile.

"Our focus for Old City Eats is spotlighting the neighborhood's impressive and evolving list of dining options," said Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz. "With more than 25 restaurants and bars participating, there's something to appeal to every palette,

including Italian, Cuban, Mexican, British and other global cuisines. We have as diverse of a culinary scene as anywhere in the city! Whether you visit an old favorite or experience something new, Old City Eats will take you on a culinary journey that will last all summer long."

This year, Old City Eats is sponsored by Penn Beer and Faber Liquors.

Live jazz music by the Keli Vale Trio at the Old City Eats Block Party courtesy of Spotluck.

Old City Eats dining and drink options may be updated during the summer by participating restaurants. Please check Old City's website, as well as with the participating restaurant, for any changes.

For the latest information as well as a list of activities and attractions to pair with Old City Eats and the kick-off block party on June 15, visit oldcitydistrict.org, follow @OldCityDistrict on Twitter, Like Old City District on Facebook and follow @oldcityphilly on Instagram!
Source:Old City District
