Country(s)
Industry News
ONEder Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Solution
NEWARK, N.J. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ONEder, a leading provider of special education software, today announced that their platform was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Data Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
ONEder enables educators to deliver personalized lessons, and provides real-time data to principals and administrators, allowing educators to spend more time in the classroom. ONEder has partnered with over 100 school districts, nationwide, and is dedicated to helping close the opportunity gap.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. ONEder was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.
"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs," said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
"We are honored to be finalists in the Best Data Solution category," stated ONEder's Founder and President, Jonathan Izak. He continued, "the CODiE awards are an important showcase, pointing the way forward for educators everywhere. Solutions like ONEder are already making a difference in closing the opportunity gap."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About ONEder
Founded in 2011 by Jonathan Izak, ONEder seamlessly connects special education's many moving parts, enabling educators to deliver personalized lessons, manage student IEP goals, and track student progress through one simple, easy-to-use platform. ONEder provides real-time data to principals and administrators, allowing educators to spend more time in the classroom, and empowering them with new tools for rigorous instruction, while supporting the specific needs of individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.oneder.com
Contact
David Welch
***@oneder.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse