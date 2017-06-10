News By Tag
It's all about Organ Donation this week on The G Request Show
A very special episode for a very important cause, so be sure to tune in.
Chris will speak to Colin Clare, who received a Kidney and Aoife Farrell, who underwent a Heart Transplant. Joining them will be Liver recipients Aoife Murray, and Elizabeth Murphy with her Mum, Suzie. We will also speak to, Fit for life Ambassador, Ronald Grainger and Cheif Executive of The Irish Kidney Association, Mark Murphy, who will talk about what this incredible organisation does and what we can do to help raise awareness and information on how to become an organ donor.
The prime role of the Irish Kidney Association is to support patients, and their families affected by end stage kidney disease and are either being treated by dialysis or have a working kidney transplant. By providing information on kidney diseases, associated medical scenarios and social benefits and entitlements, the IKA helps patients and families live as normal a life as possible, given the presence of the kidney related illness.
If you have any questions about organ donation, be sure to tune in this Tuesday.
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
