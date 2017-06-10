 
News By Tag
* Entertainment television
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

It's all about Organ Donation this week on The G Request Show

A very special episode for a very important cause, so be sure to tune in.
 
 
Irish Kidney Association, Chris Onos and Organ Donation Recipients
Irish Kidney Association, Chris Onos and Organ Donation Recipients
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Entertainment television

Industry:
Media

Location:
Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland

DUBLIN 1, Ireland - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, on the G Request show we are honoured to have gathered together a group of amazing people, who are willing to share their stories about how organ donation has impacted their lives and the lives of their friends and family.

Chris will speak to Colin Clare, who received a Kidney and Aoife Farrell, who underwent a Heart Transplant. Joining them will be Liver recipients Aoife Murray, and  Elizabeth Murphy with her Mum, Suzie. We will also speak to, Fit for life Ambassador, Ronald Grainger and  Cheif Executive of The Irish Kidney Association, Mark Murphy, who will talk about what this incredible organisation does and what we can do to help raise awareness and information on how to become an organ donor.

The prime role of the Irish Kidney Association is to support patients, and their families affected by end stage kidney disease and are either being treated by dialysis or have a working kidney transplant. By providing information on kidney diseases, associated medical scenarios and social benefits and entitlements, the IKA helps patients and families live as normal a life as possible, given the presence of the kidney related illness.

If you have any questions about organ donation, be sure to tune in this Tuesday.

Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share