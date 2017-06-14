Why Universities like Harvard and MIT are still relying on Drupal Web Solutions

End

Drupal technology is being rapidly adopted by the top organizations around the globe like the White House, McDonald's, IKEA and many more. But do you know that Drupal has a great intervention in the education industry as well? World's favorite universities like Harvard and MIT have websites built on Drupal.Let's check out the reason for so much popularity of Drupal in the education field? The biggest reason is the ability of Drupal to solve the major and common challenges of all the educational institutes. It provides single rooffor the challenges like providing a consistent and meaningful structure to the user, access control, syndication of content across the entire website.•Harvard, MIT, and every Ivy League school currently use Drupal•71 out of the top 100 universities use Drupal•28% of all .EDU sites use Drupal•Drupal provides simplicity in tasks like adding images, updating website content and embedding videos. It provides an easy drag and drop interface for adding and editing content on websites page.•Drupal has the ability to create clones of other Drupal sites; it allows consistent user experience by adhering to its design templates.•Drupal 8 for education is not just only mobile responsive but mobile first. The Drupal websites are compatible with any mobile device.•Drupal is a highly secure platform the consistent monitoring and modules provided by Drupal community create a security force field.