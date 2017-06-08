News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Where To Buy Compatible Laser Toner Ink For HP Printers
Many people have second thoughts about purchasing compatible laser toner ink cartridges, this article goes into how premium quality manufacturing techniques produce perfectly printed documents and photographs on the HP series of Printers.
Original printer cartridges are manufactured by the same brand that made your printer so, an Original cartridge for a HP (Hewlett Packard) printer is manufactured by Hewlett Packard themselves.
A Compatible cartridge is an inkjet cartridge that's manufactured by a third party company for your printe so Compatible cartridge for a HP (Hewlett Packard) printer is manufactured by someone else, such as Inkjet.ie (Ourselves).
Compatible ink cartridges are just as reliable as Genuine cartridges, and as we only use 100% new inventory this is by far the easiest way to save money on your printing, without impacting print quality or the performance of your printer. We estimate the savings are as much as 70% for some models of printer.
We manufacture our own inventory process, ensuring that we only purchase from the most reliable suppliers of the highest quality ink cartridges. As a proud industry leader we provide all this to you at very substantial savings, usually 40% to 70% off the typical retail price found at your local stationary store.
HP Hewlett Packard Laserjet Series
Free shipping when you spend over €30 - buy online for the following models: Colour Laserjet, HP LaserJet CP1000 series, HP Laserjet Enterprise 500 Colour Flow MFP M575c, HP Laserjet Enterprise 500 Colour Flow MFP M575f, HP Laserjet Enterprise 500 Colour M551n, HP Laserjet Enterprise 500 Colour M551xh, HP Laserjet Enterprise 500 Colour MFP M575dn, HP Laserjet Enterprise Colour M552, HP Laserjet Enterprise Colour M553 , HP Laserjet Enterprise Colour M553dn, HP Laserjet Enterprise Colour M553n, HP Laserjet Enterprise Colour M553x, HP Laserjet Pro 200 Colour M276, HP Laserjet Pro 500 Colour M570dn and HP Laserjet Pro 500 Colour M570dw printers.
View the full range of HP Laser Toner ink here: https://www.inkjet.ie/
Buy inkjet cartridges for all HP printers online: https://www.inkjet.ie/
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Nina Greaves - SEO Lady
nina@seolady.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse