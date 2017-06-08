Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Invests AED 1.6 Million in Expansion of Laundry Facility

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH, has invested AED 1.6 million in the upgrade and expansion of its laundry facility doubling its daily capacity.

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH, has invested AED 1.6 million in the upgrade and expansion of its laundry facility doubling its daily capacity. The project was completed in five months including MEP and civil works as well as installation of various machines and equipment.The facility will not only cater to in-house guests but will also provide laundry services to other hotels.Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, said, "We are proud to unveil one of the most innovative and technically advanced laundry facilities in Ajman that allows us to be more efficient and competitive. It is a very significant project for us as the objective is not solely to manage our own in-house laundry requirements, but to drive incremental revenue streams to the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. In times when despite strong occupancies, daily average room rates remain under immense pressure, every opportunity to drive additional income streams must be explored and applied if viable. The doubling of the existing laundry capacity is an example of this opportunity being evaluated and applied".Equipped with the most sophisticated machines, the current load of the plant varies between 66 to 90 tons daily depending upon the hotel's occupancy. Purcell said, "We expect the load to be doubled once we start receiving linen from other hotels. In accordance we will also be hiring additional staff to support this growth".About Bahi Ajman Palace HotelBahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.