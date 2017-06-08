Solihull service centre named UK's best garage

Established in 2014, Motorserv-UK has won a prestigious national award for UK's best garage at the Automechanika aftermarket trade show held at the NEC.

-- A car service centre based in Monkspath Business Park, Solihull, which opened three years ago, has beaten hundreds of other automotive service and repair businesses across the UK to the title of 'Garage of the Year' 2017.The trophy was awarded to Motorserv-UK at Europe's largest automotive aftermarket exhibition, Automechanika, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham. The West Midlands workshop, owned by 35 year-old Solihull entrepreneur, Kamran Saleem, was up against 12 other garage finalists but gained the most public votes in the battle for the top spot, as well as picking up the winner's cheque for £1,000.Achieving this national recognition is the icing on the cake for Motorserv-UK, which employs 15 staff and offers the cheapest MOT across the Midlands. The company recently won the accolade of 'Business of the Year' for the second time in a row at the 2017 Bestof Solihull Awards.Fed up with the motor trade's general reputation for unscrupulous behaviour and shoddy workmanship, Saleem put his entrepreneurial skills to the test by launching highly popular customer-focused initiatives such as, 'No pass no fee MOT' and 'brake pads for life.' His company's continual investment in staff training, equipment and customer facilities impressed the judges in both competitions.Commenting on this national achievement, Saleem, who has been a resident of Solihull all his life, said:"We're all thrilled at Motorserv-UK to be recognised as 'Garage of the Year'. We always strive to be the best through constant improvement and absolute focus on delivering beyond the expectations of our customers, so achieving this status is absolutely fantastic. We're so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us, which strengthens our determination to continue providing service excellence in my home town."Simon Albert, event director of Automechanika Birmingham, who chaired the judging panel, said:"We were overwhelmed by the number of entries and the quality of businesses made it difficult for us to narrow down to a shortlist but MotorServ-UK is a well-deserved winner. Their entrepreneurial drive, willingness to invest in new equipment and technologies and commitment to delivering first-class customer service helped them secure the award. Many congratulations to Kamran and his team."