ReklamStore celebrates its 10th anniversary!
ReklamStore, the leading data - driven digital advertising platform, celebrated its 10th-anniversary with a glamorous party in Istanbul, highlighting its 10-year journey and paying tribute to its advertisers, publishers and talented team members.
« Exactly 10 years have passed since ReklamStore first opened its doors to its clients in 2007. Today we are an international company with more than 50 employees and over 250 advertisers around the world. Many thanks to our great team for all of these achievements. They're doing an amazing job to keep the company growing and progressing"
He added that "I also want to thank our partners, advertisers and publishers. We developed our brand with constant innovation with their help and trust. ReklamStore started as a display ad network in 2007 and added new products and services such as affiliate network, mobile ad solutions, video ad solutions, SSP, DSP and DMP to its portfolio. We still have a long way to go and I hope we'll be able to celebrate new achievements in the future as well. Thanks for helping to make ReklamStore a success! »
The event had started at 7.30 P.M with the photo shoots and speech of Sencan Ozen. Until late night, more than 200 participants enjoyed the electro-violin and percussion shows. All the guests spent a lovely time during the music performances. ReklamStore's 10th-year cake was cut by the whole team with company's song "Video'da Performans Devri (https://www.youtube.com/
Guests congratulated ReklamStore team on its 10th birthday and wished them many more years of success.
Gökhan Selamet; the General Manager of one of the leading media planning agencies, Periscope, said that: "I am very glad to be here today. Congratulations to ReklamStore family and I'm looking forward to many collaborations in the following years."
Busra Sasmaz, Senior Digital Marketer of Mudo -one of the leading retailers in Turkey - said that: "I congratulate the 10th Anniversary of our beloved business partner, ReklamStore. We are always happy to work together and we are looking forward to more anniversaries"
"A great venue and wonderful music at ReklamStore's 10th year anniversary. We are happy to work with them and we are very happy that they are in this sector." said Oncu Gulmez from Veritas Media, one of the leading media planning agencies in Turkey.
