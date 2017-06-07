News By Tag
Marc Chupka, Principal, The Brattle Group to Speak at TKG's Event
About Marc Chupka
Mr. Marc Chupka is a principal at The Brattle Group with over 25 years of public and private sector experience analyzing energy markets and regulation and assisting energy clients and counsel in a broad span of commercial analysis, regulatory proceedings, and litigation support. His recent work has focused on litigation in Clean Air Act matters, the analysis of clean energy policy design and impacts, utility integrated resource planning, electricity and fuel procurement policies, and contract evaluation and litigation.
Mr. Chupka formerly served as the Acting Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, and was the Associate Director for Air, Energy and Transportation at the White House Office for Environmental Policy.
About The Brattle Group
The Brattle Group provides consulting and expert testimony in economics, finance, and regulation to corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We help energy and utility market participants worldwide anticipate and navigate the challenges and opportunities in changing markets and regulatory environments. Our experience spans the full spectrum of complex, high-stakes matters relating to resource planning and approvals, regulatory policy assessments, rate design, contract litigation, market conduct, performance and enforcement, financial analysis, and mergers & acquisitions.
We are distinguished by our credibility and the clarity of our insights, which arise from the stature of our experts, affiliations with leading international academics and industry specialists, and thoughtful, timely, and transparent work. To learn more, please visit brattle.com.
Event Synopsis:
During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump vowed to reverse course on a number of signature policies of President Obama, including unwinding those regulations and policy initiatives related to climate change and sparking a clean energy future. Candidate Trump suggested abolishing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, significantly curtailing initiatives related to air and water pollution, and loosening perceived restrictions on economic development. As a candidate, Mr. Trump even called for cancelling the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In summary, candidate Trump called for reversing the energy policy goal of the Obama administration to gradually reduce fossil fuel use and increase use of renewable energy sources.
Now in the role of governing, the Trump Administration has focused on Executive Orders to review existing energy and environmental regulation with a view to streamlining or getting rid of regulatory hindrances to the coal, oil, and natural gas industries. The Trump Administration energy policy seeks to maximize the use of domestic fossil fuel resources and traditional base load sources of power. Yet many of these actions face significant domestic regulatory and legal challenges, international pressure, and market forces at odds with these goals. Furthermore, an increasingly mature low or zero carbon energy sector is creating U.S. jobs and enjoys significant support at the state and local level across the United States.
In this LIVE webcast, a panel of energy and environmental thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how the Trump Administration's initiatives are impacting the energy sector now and key issues that stakeholders can anticipate in the next four years.
Key topics include:
· Donald Trump's "America First Energy Plan"
· Environmental Regulations:
· Executive Orders of the Trump Administration
· Key Players and Perspectives in the Trump Administration
· Risks, Pitfalls, and Legal Challenges
· Potential Outcomes of Policy Shifts on Energy Markets
· Global engagement on climate change
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
