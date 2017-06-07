 

Alexander Technologies Announces New Technology Center for Battery Pack Design

Mason City Iowa Technology Center Announces Expansion by Doubling its Size
 
Alexander Techonologies Cell battery
Alexander Techonologies Cell battery
MASON CITY, Iowa - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexander Technologies is pleased to announce a recent upgrade to their Mason City IA Technology Center. In addition to more than doubling the available space, upgraded equipment has been added to the new laboratory areas in the facility to support prototype builds and space to expand into large custom battery packs. There is also an option to further expand the facility in the near future. This facility, once complete, will include in-house IATA testing, and the equipment for pre-submission to UL, CE,  IEC and other regulatory programs. These upgrades are part of Alexander Technologies continuous improvement initiative to bolster their capabilities for a competitive market.

The entire facility layout has been redesigned to improve workflow and reduce cost without sacrificing quality for our customers. The new facility also includes a full service warehouse and docking bay.

VP of Engineering – Chris Turl commented on the upgrades: "We are looking to invest in our customer's success by continuously improving our capabilities to design and manufacture the highest quality portable power sources and charging systems."

The new address for the facility is as follows; 1580 15th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401

For more information about the new facility or the rest of Alexander Technologies array of capabilities, contact: Greg Weber at 845-608-5428 or via email at gweber@alexandertechnologies.com.

About

Through 40 + years of operation, Alexander Technologies has built an outstanding reputation of quality and innovation by providing custom battery packs and chargers to industries throughout the world. We are committed to customer success via specialized engineering facilities and superior quality systems. Alexander Technologies is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer. Visit our website here: http://www.alexandertechnologies.com/

