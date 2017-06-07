 
June 2017





Helen Kim of Techmedics Recognized as One of CRN's 2017 Women of the Channel

Co-founder and Partner, Helen Kim drives Techmedics to future success.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- We are announcing today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Helen Kim to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision, and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success.

At Techmedics, our core values focus on our client's success. We drive our personal growth by helping our clients get the most value from their technology strategy and investment. This vision has come to actualization under Helen's strong leadership and insight. We continue to work hard, provide stellar service to our clients, and progress with them into times of growth and achievement.

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://wotc.crn.com/wotc2017.htm. Learn more about Techmedics at http://www.techmedics.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Back by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envisions innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
