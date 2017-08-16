 
Industry News





Techmedics releases "How to Spot Phishing Attacks - A complete Guide"

In our continued effort to educate computer users on best cyber security practices, we compiled a guide to spotting phishing attacks. Download the PDF and share with your organization.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Cyber security is undoubtedly a trending topic, and for good reason. The statistics are hard to argue with; this is one of the most important issues our economy and businesses face.

In the last year, phishing attacks have seen a significant increase as attackers continue to refine their tactics and share successful types of attacks withing their communities. Phishing is now the #1 technique used by cyber criminals. A whopping 87% of organizations have faced phishing attacks (2016). Two-thirds of these organizations have fallen victim to targeted spear phishing attacks. These are the hardest to spot because they are much more sophisticated than the classicly terrible "Prince of Nigeria" phishing emails and are good enough to fool ALOT of people.

9/10 phishing email contain some form of ransomware. Passing our free guide along to fellow employees could very well make a world of difference. It's full of advice you can use to improve your organization's cyber security posture and help keep your employees information safe.

Techmedics is a Managed Security Service provider that regularly provides employee or "end-user" training for our clients. Visit http://www.techmedics.com/managed-security-services-los-a... to learn more about our security services.

Don't fall for dangerously convincing phishing attacks. Read and share our complete guide to keeping your network and business safe from malware. Visit our website for full access to our complete guide on spotting a phishing email at http://www.techmedics.com/2017/06/spot-phishing-attacks-c...

Contact
Alexandra Gonzalez
Marketing Specialist
***@techmedics.com
