* Carmel
  Indiana
  United States
June 2017
Mesh Systems Joins LoRa Alliance Further Promoting Low Power, Long Range Specifications to Expand

 
 
Listed Under

CARMEL, Ind. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Mesh Systems announced today its membership into the LoRa Alliance, a swiftly-growing and expressly IoT-focused multinational association.  LoRa – is fueling the explosive growth of the IoT industry. The alliance is driving the success of the LoRa protocol, LoRaWAN™, which is an open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWA connectivity.  With over 10 years' experience building IoT solutions, and experience with LoRa, Mesh Systems is excited to be a part of an alliance with a list of impressive companies helping shape the future of IoT.

The senior leadership team from Mesh Systems will participate in a LoRa Alliance member summit June 12-14th at the Franklin Institute located in Philadelphia, PA. Members attending the summit will collaborate on ideas that help drive the global success of the LoRa protocol. Mesh Systems has extensive experience deploying LoRa in IoT systems and will share its real-world knowledge with other members to ensure interoperability between companies in one open global standard.

"We are very excited to be part of the LoRa Alliance and to have the opportunity to meet with such a deeply talented group of members together in one place," stated TJ Butler, Chief Software Architect. "We will be there, along with some existing partners, contributing to the collective LoRa insight and looking for new ways to collaborate as a community."

Founded in 2015, the LoRa Alliance has quickly grown its membership and industry influence. The organization's trans-continental reach – with 400 member-companies in North America, Africa, and Eurasia – broadens the opportunities for commercial success and expands the usefulness of the Internet of Things.  Forecasts provided by IHS estimate that the IoT market will grow from an installed base of 15.4 billion devices in 2015 to 30.7 billion devices in 2020 and 75.4 billion in 2025.  The deployment of LoRa standards will help fuel this growth.

For more about the LoRa Alliance  (https://www.lora-alliance.org/)

Media Contact
Melissa Beuc
Marketing Principal
317-661-4800
***@mesh-systems.com
