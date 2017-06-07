News By Tag
Mesh Systems Joins LoRa Alliance Further Promoting Low Power, Long Range Specifications to Expand
The senior leadership team from Mesh Systems will participate in a LoRa Alliance member summit June 12-14th at the Franklin Institute located in Philadelphia, PA. Members attending the summit will collaborate on ideas that help drive the global success of the LoRa protocol. Mesh Systems has extensive experience deploying LoRa in IoT systems and will share its real-world knowledge with other members to ensure interoperability between companies in one open global standard.
"We are very excited to be part of the LoRa Alliance and to have the opportunity to meet with such a deeply talented group of members together in one place," stated TJ Butler, Chief Software Architect. "We will be there, along with some existing partners, contributing to the collective LoRa insight and looking for new ways to collaborate as a community."
Founded in 2015, the LoRa Alliance has quickly grown its membership and industry influence. The organization's trans-continental reach – with 400 member-companies in North America, Africa, and Eurasia – broadens the opportunities for commercial success and expands the usefulness of the Internet of Things. Forecasts provided by IHS estimate that the IoT market will grow from an installed base of 15.4 billion devices in 2015 to 30.7 billion devices in 2020 and 75.4 billion in 2025. The deployment of LoRa standards will help fuel this growth.
