Roaring Penguin Software releases CanIt 10.1.5

 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Roaring Penguin Software Inc., the email filtering experts, makers of the acclaimed CanIt-PRO, CanIt-Domain-PRO, CanIt Archiver and Hosted CanIt anti-spam outbound filtering, email encryption and email archiving solutions, announce the release of CanIt 10.1.5. CanIt 10.1.5. improves e-mail security, particularly with improvements to CanIt's Custom Rules and user interface.

CanIt 10.1.5 provides the following new features:

• URLs re-written by the URL Proxy feature are now restored to their original destination when forwarded. This improves deliverability and simplifies reputation management for CanIt Domain-Pro users.
• The URL Proxy landing page lets a user vote that a URL is malicious.
• Custom Rules, Delivery Policy Rules, and Secure Messaging rules can now match against URLs and URL host names in the message.

CanIt 10.1.5 is available as:

* CanIt-PRO, an anti-spam software solution suitable for small and medium-sized businesses.

* CanIt-Domain-PRO, spam filtering software for MSPs to host anti-spam for their customers.

* Hosted CanIt, a fully outsourced, cloud based email filtering service

* Secure Messaging, an email encryption service.

* CanIt Archiver, email archiving software.

About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc., the email filtering experts focuses on fighting spam at the mail server with the acclaimed CanIt product line. Today, Roaring Penguin develops its anti-spam solutions and email archiving, email continuity, and e-mail encryption software for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, MSPs, Universities, web hosts, and government offices. For more information, visit http://www.roaringpenguin.com./roaringpenguin.com.

Contact
Roaring Penguin Software
***@roaringpenguin.com
End
Source:Roaring Penguin Software
Email:***@roaringpenguin.com Email Verified
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
