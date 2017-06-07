News By Tag
Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act And Rockstar Kid For Wizard World's August 26 Concert At Park West
Local Musicians/Groups Can Submit Video Links By August 10 to Enter To Be One Of The Concert's Opening Acts; Also Seeking 'Rockstar Kid' To Play Song With Gene On Stage
In addition, Simmons will select a young musician age 14 or under to meet Gene on stage and play a song during the concert.
Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "Chicago Opening Act" or "Rockstar Kid Chicago" in the subject line, by August 10 for consideration. Simmons will select one group and one youngster, respectively, from among the entrants to perform on August 26.
The winners will be announced via media and on Wizard World social media channels on August 18, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winning opening act will also be posted on the Park West website and on its social media channels on that date.
The winning band should arrive at 6 p.m. on August 26 for soundcheck. They will be provided a dressing room and will likely take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Each band member will be invited to bring two guests at no charge. The "Rockstar Kid" should also arrive by that time.
"There is so much talent in Chicago and this is a great opportunity for regional musicians to be a part of a great event and showcase their talent at a classic venue," said Simmons, who will also appear at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27. "I'm looking forward to seeing some talented and enthusiastic bands to choose from for what will be a historic night."
Rules:
The winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.
The winning band must follow direction of event staff, and be professional at at all times.
Winning "Rockstar Kid" will play one song with Gene Simmons during his performance.
The decisions of Gene Simmons and Wizard World Management are final.
Doors open for "Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band" at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26. Tickets start at $38, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.parkwestchicago.com.
Fans can also visit http://www.wizardworld.com for tickets and for information about Simmons' appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 26-27.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
