The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA Arbitration claim against Berthel Fisher & Co

FINRA Claim Alleges Over-concentration in High-risk Private Placements
 
 
EUGENE, Ore. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The FINRA claim was filed by The White Law Group and submitted on behalf of a Eugene, Oregon couple alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision. The claim further alleges that Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. unsuitably invested the clients in the following high risk private placement investments:

Cypress
Noble
Thompson Note
Keating Capital
Strategic Storage
Northstar
Master Private Equity

The claim seeks damages between $100,000 and $500,000.

Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor.

It is alleged Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.

It is further alleged that the financial advisor that handled the accounts at issue is James Scott McKee. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, McKee has been the broker of record for at least thirty (30) customer disputes for similar allegations.

"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in high risk private placement investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing," said D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, investor protection and securities regulatory/compliance law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."

FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional.  It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses without filing such claims in court.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

For more information The White Law Group and the claim filed against Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc., please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.

