Perle Fiber Media Converters remove EMI from Sonar Data Transmission
5 years of unreliable data transmission on Mullglen's Pacelli fishing trawler finally solved
"The skipper knows these waters," comments Murrin."He knows where the rocks are down there and that the sonar was not picking them up. It could only operate for a couple of hours before the data got all jumbled."
For 5 years, Mullglen and the Sonar Manufacturer tried to find a solution to the reliability issues. Both the transducer and processor units were replaced. The cabling on the boat was upgraded from cat5 to cat7. And, an engineer from the manufacturer spent 4 weeks on the boat. Nothing worked.
With a broad range of experience as an electrician and instrument engineer, Murrin took a step back. With all the generators, motors and refrigeration equipment on board, power surges and blackouts were quite common. Therefore, a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) was installed to provide the sonar equipment with 240v at all times. Then Murrin recalled a fiber optics training course.
EMI (Electromagnetic interference)
Therefore, Murrin had a discussion with a Perle engineer and learned how different types of data could be streamed using Media Converters.
"From there, I was 99% confident that this was be the solution we were looking for," comments Murrin.
Murrin describes the outcome, "After the fiber installation we turned it on while still in the harbour. The skipper knows the seabed there like the back of his hand. He wanted to compare the data from the sonar to that in his mind. It worked perfectly for 2 hours so he turned it off until we got to the fishing grounds. Then he turned it on and left it on continuously for 4 days straight. It worked perfectly."
Ronan's closing comments were, "The sonar manufacturer spent a lot of time and resources trying to rectify the problem. As it turned out, for very little effort and money, we solved it with a couple of Perle Media Converters."
About Mullglen
Mullglen Limited are an Irish Fishing Fleet company incorporated in 1992.
Contact
pr@perle.com
Media Contact
Perle Systems
1 800-467-3753
***@perle.com
