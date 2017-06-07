 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Felicite Moorman, CEO of StratIS & BuLogics Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award

The honor elevates the City of Philadelphia's positioning as a global leader in the Internet of Things and Smart Cities.
 
 
Felicite Moorman wins the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award
Felicite Moorman wins the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Felicite Moorman brought wider awareness to the IoT and Smart Cities, as she received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award for her work leading the teams at StratIS, Llc. and BuLogics, Inc., two international award-winning Internet of Things leaders.

Moorman is the Co-Founder and CEO of StratIS and CEO of BuLogics, companies that pioneer groundbreaking IoT development across the globe. StratIS is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for access, energy, and automation management and control for multifamily and campus communities in Smart Cities. BuLogics designs, builds, and certifies wireless devices and solutions for the Internet of Things.

"I am in the presence of giants tonight, without a doubt, and I am so grateful," Moorman said during her acceptance speech. "This award belongs to my team. I dream gigantic dreams and wrap my team in as much love as I can muster every day. They create what I believe is the foundation for the greatest equalizing opportunity of our century, Smart Cities. So pay attention to it, love it, and embrace it."

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 by Ernst and Young, recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

"The entrepreneur community of Philadelphia is beyond my wildest dreams. I could have worked anywhere in the world, and I chose Philadelphia, because of you," Moorman said. "And I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge and thank my partner and cofounder, Ryan Buchert, for bringing me to Philadelphia and showing me the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection."

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

About StratIS

StratIS, named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Companies in America," builds smart apartments and smart buildings for smart cities. As the only system of its kind built for the complexities of multifamily and campus communities, StratIS leads the global movement for smart cities in the commercial residential sector. Since launch in 2015, StratIS has installed in 150,000 units across 45 states. StratIS is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To get more information visit: https://stratisIOT.com.

About BuLogics

BuLogics, the recent recipient of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Excellence Award, designs, creates, and certifies wireless products and solutions for the Internet of Things. With ten years of IoT experience and an unrivaled wireless code library, there's hardly a wireless product in the marketplace today without a snippet of BuLogics Intelligence. The best wireless products have "BuLogics Within." BuLogics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To get more information visit: https://bulogics.com.

StratIS
James Calder
***@stratisiot.com
