eProseed Migrates Aljomaih's IT Systems to Oracle SuperCluster

-- Driven by the goal of increasing the productivity, performance and availability of its ICT systems, Aljomaih Holding Company (AHC) made the choice to move its E-Business Suite, Business Intelligence Services and industry-specific applications to a new Oracle SuperCluster M7 engineered system. To assist in the implementation of its new platform, AHC decided to rely on eProseed 's proven expertise and extensive know-how. Today the new environment is fully operational and the business users of AHC are already benefiting from improved application productivity and enriched end-user experience.comments, AHC Infrastructure and Operation Manager.Oracle SuperCluster M7 is a ready-to-deploy secure infrastructure for both databases and applications. It is an engineered system that combines compute, networking, and storage hardware with virtualization, operating system, and management software into a single system that is particularly easy to manage and maintain.For AHC, the main goal of the migration was to improve the User Experience of the Oracle E-Business Suite Applications., says Mr. Alrantisi., Maher Ali Alrantisi adds. In addition to improved performance and availability, having all the databases available in the most recent version on a specially engineered platform provides new features while reducing licensing costs and freeing up substantial computing and storage resources.Another key component of Aljomaih Holding Company's project was the will to increase the level of resilience and the availability of the data layer. To this end, Oracle Active Data Guard was used for ensuring real-time data protection and implementing Disaster Recovery, including both asynchronous and synchronous replication, depending on context.eProseed's result-driven commitment was a fundamental ingredient in AHC's decision-making process., underlines, Chief Executive Officer, eProseed.For his part,, IT Director, Aljomaih Holding Company, welcomes the fruitful collaboration between AHC and eProseed:The migration of Aljomaih's IT systems to the new Oracle SuperCluster M7 platform allows the company to offer better services to its internal customers, reduce the time-to-production for new applications and, along with the knowledge transfer provided by eProseed's experts, build ongoing and future projects on solid foundations.Aljomaih Holding Company, an industrial conglomerate, operates in manufacturing, beverages, real estate, investment, automotive services, and heavy plant equipment industries, primarily in Saudi Arabia. AHC imports and distributes automobiles, spare parts, tyres, lubricating oil, earth moving and construction equipment, agricultural equipment, foodstuffs and soft drinks bottling.The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AHC also has offices in Qassim, Hail, Shaqra, Sajer, Wadi Dawasir, and Quria Olaya (KSA).eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 15 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).