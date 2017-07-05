Country(s)
eProseed Migrates Aljomaih's IT Systems to Oracle SuperCluster
Aljomaih Holding Company, one of the top 10 investment groups in Saudi Arabia, called upon eProseed's expertise to assist in the migration of its Oracle E-Business Suite environment to Oracle SuperCluster, the most secure and powerful platform for Oracle database and application consolidation.
"For us, eProseed was clearly the best choice for running this project, because of their large experience and the customers' trust they have gained in executing similar projects", comments Maher Ali Alrantisi, AHC Infrastructure and Operation Manager.
Substantial improvements in application and database performance
Oracle SuperCluster M7 is a ready-to-deploy secure infrastructure for both databases and applications. It is an engineered system that combines compute, networking, and storage hardware with virtualization, operating system, and management software into a single system that is particularly easy to manage and maintain.
For AHC, the main goal of the migration was to improve the User Experience of the Oracle E-Business Suite Applications. "With our new environment, the performance has improved drastically and the end-users carry out the daily business operations seamlessly. The application response time has been reduced by more than 60% and the database response time by almost 70%", says Mr. Alrantisi.
Single point of management
"The consolidation of all applications into one Oracle SuperCluster M7 system has enabled our IT team to have a single point of control on the resources used by different applications and databases", Maher Ali Alrantisi adds. In addition to improved performance and availability, having all the databases available in the most recent version on a specially engineered platform provides new features while reducing licensing costs and freeing up substantial computing and storage resources.
Another key component of Aljomaih Holding Company's project was the will to increase the level of resilience and the availability of the data layer. To this end, Oracle Active Data Guard was used for ensuring real-time data protection and implementing Disaster Recovery, including both asynchronous and synchronous replication, depending on context.
A strong commitment to success
eProseed's result-driven commitment was a fundamental ingredient in AHC's decision-making process. "This has translated into a fixed-price professional services engagement which includes guarantees both on the migration deadlines and on the resulting performance improvements"
For his part, Ali Azizeh, IT Director, Aljomaih Holding Company, welcomes the fruitful collaboration between AHC and eProseed: "What eProseed showed throughout this project
confirms that we made the right choice by selecting them as a partner for the migration of our IT systems. The level of expertise, commitment, and flexibility of their team along with the active involvement and support of senior management were key factors in the success of the project. I look forward to working with eProseed again in the future."
The migration of Aljomaih's IT systems to the new Oracle SuperCluster M7 platform allows the company to offer better services to its internal customers, reduce the time-to-production for new applications and, along with the knowledge transfer provided by eProseed's experts, build ongoing and future projects on solid foundations.
About Aljomaih Holding Company
Aljomaih Holding Company, an industrial conglomerate, operates in manufacturing, beverages, real estate, investment, automotive services, and heavy plant equipment industries, primarily in Saudi Arabia. AHC imports and distributes automobiles, spare parts, tyres, lubricating oil, earth moving and construction equipment, agricultural equipment, foodstuffs and soft drinks bottling.
The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AHC also has offices in Qassim, Hail, Shaqra, Sajer, Wadi Dawasir, and Quria Olaya (KSA).
About eProseed
eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 15 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).
