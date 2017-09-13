Country(s)
eProseed to co-host Oracle Process, Integration & API CAB in San Francisco
eProseed, together with the Oracle Process, Integration & API Product Management team, will be hosting the next Process, Integration & API Customer Advisory Summit in San Francisco. The event will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's leading experts, and selected customers from all over the world on the occasion of Oracle OpenWorld 2017.
The Oracle Process, Integration & API CAB Summit is an exclusive event where a group of selected participants drawn from multiple industries have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer dialogue, share best practices, participate in interactive sessions and demos, learn about product strategy roadmaps and latest product releases, provide feedback on product requirements, and even influence future product direction.
During this exclusive event, eProseed's ACE Directors and Oracle's Product Management and Engineering team members will share exclusive insight into new and future product features and enhancements as well as additional demos of Oracle's newest products that attendees will not see during the public Oracle Open World event. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with fellow customers and be inspired by their experience.
"The transformation now taking place in the market as organizations are moving their business models to the cloud is dramatically increasing application integration complexity. With simplified cloud, mobile, on-premises and Internet of Things integration capabilities, all within a single platform, Oracle SOA Suite 12c meets this challenge and delivers faster time to integration, increased productivity and lower TCO," Geoffroy de Lamalle comments.
"Of course, Oracle Open World has numerous educational sessions, demos, and exhibitions to offer," he adds, "yet the Oracle Process, Integration & API Customer Advisory Summit will start where those sessions ended and take knowledge transfer to the next level."
About eProseed
eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 14 Oracle Excellence Awards since its inception 7 years ago, and boasting wcj 8 Oracle ACE Directors, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of eProseed RTC (formerly eProseed FSIP), a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).
