New Book Released: Questions Answered by Marilyn Rodriguez

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Questions Answered: The Testimony of E. Robert Ansel by Marilyn Rodriguez tells a beautiful story of hope and redemption. When Marilyn Rodriguez took a part-time job as a caregiver to help support her family, she had no idea she was about to make a life-changing connection. E. Robert Ansel was a lonely old man who believed that his entire life had been worthless. As age and infirmity finally stole his long-treasured self-sufficiency, God brought love and companionship into his life for the first time. The Rodriguez family said yes to the call and opened their family to a new member. Through their living example of love, Robert finally opened his heart in turn and found the peace of a relationship with Yeshua, his savior.

About the Book:
Questions Answered: The Testimony of E. Robert Ansel by Marilyn Rodriguez Release Date: 6/15/2017
Price: $10.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-44-7
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Questions-Answered-Testimony-Rober...

About the Author: Marilyn Rodriguez is an aspiring author who is being used to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her mission in writing is to put in print the testimonies of individuals who have experienced the transforming power of the love of Jesus in their life. She resides with her husband, Luis, in York County, Pennsylvania, where they offer their home as a bed and breakfast for traveling ministers. Marilyn and Luis have been married for thirty-five years and have three sons and two grandchildren.
