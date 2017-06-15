News By Tag
New Book Released: Questions Answered by Marilyn Rodriguez
Questions Answered: The Testimony of E. Robert Ansel by Marilyn Rodriguez
About the Book:
Questions Answered: The Testimony of E. Robert Ansel by Marilyn Rodriguez Release Date: 6/15/2017
Price: $10.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author: Marilyn Rodriguez is an aspiring author who is being used to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her mission in writing is to put in print the testimonies of individuals who have experienced the transforming power of the love of Jesus in their life. She resides with her husband, Luis, in York County, Pennsylvania, where they offer their home as a bed and breakfast for traveling ministers. Marilyn and Luis have been married for thirty-five years and have three sons and two grandchildren.
