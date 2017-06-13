Country(s)
Bansard International Selects the Gravity Platform to Provide Its Customers with Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility
CYBERPORT, Hong Kong - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Gravity Supply Chain today announced that Bansard International has selected the Gravity platform as its supply chain and logistics visibility solution. By adopting a white-label version of Gravity's cloud-based application, Bansard will provide their customers with on-demand visibility into all their orders, shipments, deliveries, as well as key performance indicators across the end-to-end supply chain.
Bansard, headquartered in Orly, France, operates across 6 continents and have been providing freight forwarding, logistics, supply chain and value-add services since 1963 with extensive experience across several industries. They will begin implementing Gravity with its customers based in Europe, and plan to roll it out to its Asian and North American customer base later this year.
"Bansard will use Gravity to provide customers with a single point of view over their global supply chain operations, and real-time access to the movement of their orders worldwide," said Dave Graham, Head of Business Partnerships at Gravity. "Additionally, Bansard users will become more productive, and be able to provide consistently high levels of customer service because the answers to customers' questions will be available right at their fingertips."
Gravity will enable Bansard to automatically capture and analyze all operational data scattered across multiple sources, such as factories, partners and customers. This significantly reduces the amount of time spent on manual data entry processes, and will enable them to deliver new and enhanced services to their customers.
About Gravity Supply Chain
Gravity Supply Chain provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in reducing costs and identifying issues that will impact customer service levels. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.
Gravity's unique magNET-T™ serves as the foundation for its suite of modular apps. MagNET-T™ uses Web APIs, AI Bots and proprietary algorithms to unlock and gather data scattered across not just an organisation's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it. It also collects what is happening out in the world - including the latest weather, labour strikes, the impact of natural disasters, providing instant awareness of potential supply chain disruption.
To learn how Gravity's real-time end-to-end supply chain solution can help you compete, request a demo, or visit www.gravitysupplychain.com.
