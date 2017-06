Ferguson Cabling states the Key trends of the Florida structured cabling market is due to the increase in demand for Fiber Optics because of its higher speed in data transfer, where commercial use is increasing exponentially.

--is defined as the combination of set of cables & associated hardware used to provide comprehensive telecommunication infrastructure to various management systems, this telecommunication infrastructure enables the transmission of data, voice & video signal through a communication network from one point to other or from one system to another system. For the establishment of well-organized network connection, different types of cables & connecting devices for the connections, services & softwares for installation, maintenance monitoring & designing are required.The backbone of any infrastructure & the need for advanced and fast communication technique has continuously been increasing in the global market. Specifically,is prepared to meet the Commercial Demand through out the State of Florida, and stands ready to provide Fast, Reliable andFerguson Cabling Corporation, based and serving Florida, was founded in 2003 by it's President and CEO Mark Ferguson, who is, who is eligible / and whom has completed many Government (Federal, State and Local) Projects.The BICSI / RCDD Certification• A highly regarded status recognized and mandated by many private and state organizations and is required by The US Department of Defense.• A noted mark of design knowledge valued internationally• An indication of experience and knowledge known throughout the ICT industry.Ferguson cabling has additional information available online at http://www.FergusonCabling.com