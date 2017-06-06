 
News By Tag
* Structured Cabling
* Telecommunications
* Voice Data Fiber Optics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


FLORIDA Structured Cabling Company Forecasts Boom in VOICE/DATA/FIBER OPTICS

Ferguson Cabling states the Key trends of the Florida structured cabling market is due to the increase in demand for Fiber Optics because of its higher speed in data transfer, where commercial use is increasing exponentially.
 
 
Ferguson Cabling Corporation
Ferguson Cabling Corporation
TAMPA, Fla. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Structured Cabling System is defined as the combination of set of cables & associated hardware used to provide comprehensive telecommunication infrastructure to various management systems, this telecommunication infrastructure enables the transmission of data, voice & video signal through a communication network from one point to other or from one system to another system. For the establishment of well-organized network connection, different types of cables & connecting devices for the connections, services & softwares for installation, maintenance monitoring & designing are required.

The backbone of any infrastructure & the need for advanced and fast communication technique has continuously been increasing in the global market. Specifically, Ferguson Cabling is prepared to meet the Commercial Demand through out the State of Florida, and stands ready to provide Fast, Reliable and QUALITY SERVICE!

Ferguson Cabling Corporation, based and serving Florida, was founded in 2003 by it's President and CEO Mark Ferguson, who is BICSI CERTIFIED, as an RCDD, who is eligible / and whom has completed many Government (Federal, State and Local) Projects.

The BICSI / RCDD Certification

• A highly regarded status recognized and mandated by many private and state organizations and is required by The US Department of Defense.
• A noted mark of design knowledge valued internationally
• An indication of experience and knowledge known throughout the ICT industry.

Ferguson cabling has additional information available online at http://www.FergusonCabling.com

Contact
Ferguson Cabling Corporation
John W. Primrose, Florida Sales Director
(727) 470-2802
johnp@fergusoncabling.com
End
Source:Ferguson Cabling Corporation
Email:***@fergusoncabling.com
Tags:Structured Cabling, Telecommunications, Voice Data Fiber Optics
Industry:Technology
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bache & Co. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share