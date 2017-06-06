News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FLORIDA Structured Cabling Company Forecasts Boom in VOICE/DATA/FIBER OPTICS
Ferguson Cabling states the Key trends of the Florida structured cabling market is due to the increase in demand for Fiber Optics because of its higher speed in data transfer, where commercial use is increasing exponentially.
The backbone of any infrastructure & the need for advanced and fast communication technique has continuously been increasing in the global market. Specifically, Ferguson Cabling is prepared to meet the Commercial Demand through out the State of Florida, and stands ready to provide Fast, Reliable and QUALITY SERVICE!
Ferguson Cabling Corporation, based and serving Florida, was founded in 2003 by it's President and CEO Mark Ferguson, who is BICSI CERTIFIED, as an RCDD, who is eligible / and whom has completed many Government (Federal, State and Local) Projects.
The BICSI / RCDD Certification
• A highly regarded status recognized and mandated by many private and state organizations and is required by The US Department of Defense.
• A noted mark of design knowledge valued internationally
• An indication of experience and knowledge known throughout the ICT industry.
Ferguson cabling has additional information available online at http://www.FergusonCabling.com
Contact
Ferguson Cabling Corporation
John W. Primrose, Florida Sales Director
(727) 470-2802
johnp@fergusoncabling.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse