Forward Science Partners with GFDHA to Perform Public Oral Cancer Screenings

-- Nearly 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer every year, which is why more dentists and hygienists are trying to ensure their patients are properly screened. On April 29, 2017, The Global Foundation for Dental Healthcare and Awareness Inc. (GFDHA) performed free oral cancer screenings for homeless families in Snellville and Lilburn, Georgia. The events lasted all day, and allowed clinicians to practice preventative dental healthcare and oral hygiene education on patients who don't normally have access to either. While conducting the screenings, GFDHA found three abnormalities in separate patients, who were each given information to follow up for further testing.Early detection of oral cancer improves the chances of survival, and using the OralID device allows clinicians to see any abnormalities in the mouth that could lead to something worse. Just looking at the mouth with the naked eye makes it much harder to locate abnormalities.Registered Dental Hygienist, Felicia Williams led the screenings and says that GFDHA's main goal is Oral Awareness. While volunteers used various oral cancer screening devices during their screening event, OralID was the preferred device. "You are able to see so much more and so clearly with the OralID," said Felicia. "OralID worked far better than any other device and we use it every day!" GFDHA is planning three different projects this July in Africa, where they will again be screening patients with the OralID.Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE). All Forward Science products are designed, developed, and manufactured by their team in-house, ensuring the highest quality of product to go along with their superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology.To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.Global Foundation for Dental Healthcare and Awareness, Inc. (GFDHA) has a mission to improve and maintain good oral and overall health to underprivileged individuals around the globe. GFDHA's primary focus is to perform medical, preventative, and restorative dental treatments to low-income individuals. Throughout many countries, dentistry is often one of the most overlooked areas in healthcare. Individuals are in desperate need of our services. The vision of GFDHA is to transform lives to ensure a healthier future. All healthcare professionals, students, and non-healthcare professionals are highly encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone, and volunteer to make an impact on the lives of those in need.To learn more about GFDHA or support their upcoming events visit www.gfdha.org.