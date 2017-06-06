News By Tag
Forward Science Partners with GFDHA to Perform Public Oral Cancer Screenings
Early detection of oral cancer improves the chances of survival, and using the OralID device allows clinicians to see any abnormalities in the mouth that could lead to something worse. Just looking at the mouth with the naked eye makes it much harder to locate abnormalities.
Registered Dental Hygienist, Felicia Williams led the screenings and says that GFDHA's main goal is Oral Awareness. While volunteers used various oral cancer screening devices during their screening event, OralID was the preferred device. "You are able to see so much more and so clearly with the OralID," said Felicia. "OralID worked far better than any other device and we use it every day!" GFDHA is planning three different projects this July in Africa, where they will again be screening patients with the OralID.
About Forward Science
Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE)
To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.
About Global Foundation for Dental Healthcare and Awareness Inc.
Global Foundation for Dental Healthcare and Awareness, Inc. (GFDHA) has a mission to improve and maintain good oral and overall health to underprivileged individuals around the globe. GFDHA's primary focus is to perform medical, preventative, and restorative dental treatments to low-income individuals. Throughout many countries, dentistry is often one of the most overlooked areas in healthcare. Individuals are in desperate need of our services. The vision of GFDHA is to transform lives to ensure a healthier future. All healthcare professionals, students, and non-healthcare professionals are highly encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone, and volunteer to make an impact on the lives of those in need.
To learn more about GFDHA or support their upcoming events visit www.gfdha.org.
Contact
Forward Science
***@forwardscience.com
